Titans' Jeffery Simmons Has Blunt Response After Burglary Scare

Tennessee Titans wrecking-ball defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons barely had time to rewatch the team's 37–24 Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, even though it included the second receiving touchdown of his career. Because real-life chaos hit closer to home.

While Simmons and his family were on the road in San Francisco, the two-time Second-Team All-Pro’s house was burglarized, turning an already rough Sunday into a nightmare off the field.

Simmons took to Instagram after the game, posting stories that suggested he returned from the loss to find his home broken into. One clip appeared to show security footage of two masked suspects entering through the patio around 7:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 14 — right as the Titans were battling it out on the West Coast.

A brutal L on the scoreboard, followed by an even tougher one at home.

Jeffery Simmons Cements Cornerstone Status

With the investigation rolling and his trust placed in law enforcement, Jeffery Simmons is finally turning the page and getting back to ball. The Titans’ star DT addressed the moment head-on, taking to Instagram with a dump of game-day shots from the 49ers matchup, with a caption that hit like a tone-setter in the locker room. "Them weapons may form, but they won’t prosper! God is the greatest and I’m his son! This IS MY WINNING SEASON! #Grateful"

Unfortunately, Simmons isn’t alone. Pro athletes across the NFL and NBA have become frequent targets while they’re away on road trips. Last season, Bengals QB Joe Burrow had his home broken into in 2024 — the timing couldn’t have been worse. According to police reports, the break-in happened around 8 p.m., right as Cincinnati was squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

On the field, though, Simmons has been nothing short of a problem. Through this season, he’s racked up 55 total tackles (32 solo, 23 assisted) and nine sacks — production that puts him squarely in elite territory. He’s been especially disruptive down the stretch, stacking 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks in that span alone. And yeah, the receiving touchdown? That’s the cherry on top of a monster year.

Simply put, Simmons has been a man among boys in the trenches. He’s exploding off the snap, collapsing pockets before quarterbacks can even hit their back foot. Even after slimming down, the power is still there — he’s tossing offensive linemen aside while flashing elite hand usage and first-step quickness.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The craziest part? He’s doing all this while eating double teams on a weekly basis, without another Titans pass rusher cracking the five-sack mark. Every protection slides his way — and he still gets home.

That’s not just a good season. That’s a cornerstone, All-Pro-caliber campaign from the heartbeat of Tennessee’s defense.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿