Rams DC May Not Interview With Titans

Conversations are constantly changing around the NFL head coaching carousel, but one that remained constant was the fact that the Tennessee Titans were set to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

When looking at his January 16 interview schedule, Albert Breer noticed that Tennessee was no longer on the list. Suddenly, the Titans look to be out of the running for a critically acclaimed coach.

Shula, while he doesn't have any head coaching experience, is still a Super Bowl Champion. Super Bowl LVI went his way with the Los Angeles Rams, a team he's been with since 2017.

That sort of longevity isn't seen much in the NFL anymore, but the 39-year-old is ready to test the waters. With three interviews scheduled for the 16th, Shula has a busy day ahead of him that doesn't include the Titans.

Shula Continuing To Interview With The Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins

#Titans notably absent from Chris Shula's Friday slate of HC interviews.



No guarantee he interviews. https://t.co/tcVRDY6QrN — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 16, 2026

For whatever reason, Shula doesn't seem like he'll be interviewing with the team at all anymore. This is a huge loss for Tennessee, as they could've brought in a tremendous defensive minded head coach, one that would've gone perfectly with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

If the Titans decide to use their No. 4 overall pick on a defensive player, Shula would've been on cloud nine. Ultimately, he won't have that chance as the team is wrapping up interviews this weekend and it doesn't seem like Shula is making the cut.

Obviously, they still have plenty of defensive coordinators in the mix. At 39, Shula brings a bit of youth to this team, one that needs it. There's nothing wrong with hiring Mike McCarthy as a boatload of experience comes with his age. Ultimately though, Shula was a prime candidate for this team, and now they're out of the running.

Titans Still Have Plenty Of Options

The Tennessee Titans are set to wrap up their first round of head coaching interviews this weekend, with Robert Saleh scheduled as the final candidate.



The team will begin its second round of interviews starting Monday. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 15, 2026

Losing out on John Harbaugh was an extremely hard pill to swallow, but that doesn't mean there aren't any good candidates left on the market. Currently, there are quite a few that peak this team's interest, even without ever interviewing Shula.

Robert Saleh is an under the radar name that continues to be floated around other than the obvious Mike McDaniel or Matt Nagy. Tennessee has brought in more candidates than they can count, but one would only wish they actually took the time to interview a guy like Shula instead of Jason Garrett.

