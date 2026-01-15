Titans Undrafted Rookie Gets Candid About First NFL Season

After months of Tennessee Titans fans pounding the table for undrafted rookie wideout Xavier Restrepo to get his shot, the coaching staff finally dialed up his number in Week 12 — and he didn’t waste the snap count. In his NFL debut, Restrepo flashed instant chemistry with his old college QB Cam Ward, hauling in two catches for 26 yards and looking right at home under the bright lights.

The Restrepo–Ward connection popped in that wild 30–24 shootout loss to the Seahawks, giving fans a glimpse of what the future could hold. He earned another look in Week 13 against the Jaguars, but his momentum hit a speed bump when an ankle injury cut his day short after just 11 snaps.

Now, with his rookie season in the books, Restrepo is taking a step back and getting real about what it means to live the NFL ‘Dream.’

Xavier Restrepo’s Unlikely NFL Path

When Restrepo looked back on his rookie year, he didn’t sugarcoat it — he called it a full-on learning curve. Team reporter Jim Wyatt shared the rookie's thoughts on X, and the message was clear: the grind was real.

Rookie season left @Titans rookie @XavierRestrepo1 humbled, and motivated for more.



— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 15, 2026

"It was very humbling," Restrepo said. "But I think I learned so much through it, as far as being a pro each and every day, growing in my faith, and being ready when your time is called. And, for the most part, I think every time I stepped in the game, I was productive. I feel I took advantage of my opportunities, and that is what the NFL is about."

That mindset isn’t new for him.

“My whole life story, I have always been an underdog. But it's different when you're at your dream, and your dream is so close, yet so far away," he said.

Restrepo knows what elite production looks like. At the University of Miami, he put together a legendary run, finishing as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. The résumé earned him All-American honors and plenty of buzz — but not a draft call.

Instead, he landed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent last offseason, got cut early, and had to wait patiently for his shot just to see the field.

Still, Restrepo knows the league doesn’t hand out anything for free. The flashes were there, but the work isn’t done — and he’s fully aware the grind is only just getting started.

