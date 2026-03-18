Titans Absolutely Love Jeremiyah Love in Draft

It's not often that so much is known about a team's interest well before the NFL Draft. Typically, the pot starts to bubble shortly after the combine as franchises host visits and analysts make their best guesses on that and other such similar behind the scenes information. In the case of the Tennessee Titans and Jeremiyah Love, though, it seemed to be love at first sight.

Not only did noise permeate the combine of the Titans' potential interest, but the team immediately brought the back in for an official visit thereafter, and have since been called from all sides as the landslide favorite to land the potential backfield superstar.

Now, another report in that vein has hit the scene from ESPN's Louis Riddick in a segment on NFL Draft Daily, "They love him, they absolutely love him," he said of the Titans' relationship with the Fighting Irish darling. What's more (in the name of love)?

In the Name of Love

Love is an ideal fit in Tennessee's quickly rebuilding offense. Under the play-calling direction of Brian Daboll and built on the fan-favorite axis of one Cam Ward, Love clicks right in as a similarly exciting asset that an entire team could be predicated on.

With both Ward and Love sharing the field on offense, not to mention the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson, who the Titans acquired in free agency, the franchise would immediately be among the youngest, most compelling offenses in the NFL.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In one offseason, a draftee like this one takes the Titans from a promising rebuild to a present problem, at least to some extent.

This isn't to say that the team will win their division right off the bat. But in the same way that Ward revitalized fans in Brian Callahan's second (and final) year at the helm, Love could help ease Robert Saleh's transition into what is an undeniably difficult job. He's the obvious pick from all angles.

The Obvious Pick

Of course, Tennessee still has Tony Pollard in the backfield who, coming off a 1,000-yard season, has a share of definite value remaining in his waning career.

But what the Titans decide to do with their veteran rusher is irrelevant to the firepower that Love seems sure to bring, especially from a long-term perspective. Tennessee may be set on the RB with their fourth overall selection, and with the three teams before them likely to go in a different direction, the runway may be completely clear for the Titans to take the player they've loved all along.

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