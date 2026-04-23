Final NFL Mock Drafts for Tennessee Titans in First Round From the Experts

We're just aways away from the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there's still no consensus as to who the Tennesee Titans will select at No. 4. For the last several weeks, almost every mock draft in the industry had the Titans drafting running back Jeremiyah Love.

Earlier this week, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi revealed that his team was prepared for the draft, and would've been comfortable drafting right then. That implies that Borgonzi knows who he is going to select, and has known for a while.

It's interesting then, that almost every NFL insider has shifted their tone in the last couple of days. These experts, for the most part, have all shifted from thinking Love will be the pick, to linebacker Sonny Styles being the pick instead.

For so many that appear to be well-connected saying the same thing, it seems like it has some credence. However, there's also the possibility that Borgonzi or someone close to him is intentionally misdirecting or trying to entice another team to trade up.

Regardless, we'll find out the answer in just a few hours. With that in mind, though, let's take a look at what the experts predicted in their final mocks.

Bryce Lazenby, Tennessee Titans On SI

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The pick: Jeremiyah Love

I am not trying to put myself on the same level as the industry giants who have decades of experience, but I do believe I have a good feel for this organization. With that being said, I stuck with Love in my final mock.

I still believe Love will be the pick for a couple of reasons. First, the Titans never held a Top 30 visit with Styles. Of course, that doesn't prohibit the team from taking him, but it does make it less likely in my opinion. Additionally, Robert Saleh has had plenty of success with late-round or free agent linebackers in the past, so I'm not convinced he'll feel the need to take one at No. 4.

Cam Ward needs weapons, and Love is the best weapon possible at No. 4.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

The pick: Arvell Reese

"There’s been a lot of debate internally on Reese and his teammate Sonny Styles. But I do believe that Robert Saleh and his staff see Reese as someone who’ll change their defense. And as good as Styles is, GM Mike Borgonzi’s Kansas City roots would have him lean to a player with the ability to play at a premium position—and Reese has shown he can play off the edge, as well as off the ball."

Peter Schrager, ESPN

The pick: Sonny Styles

"It would be hard for the Titans to not take Reese if he's still available, considering their need at edge rusher. But it'd also be hard for coach Robert Saleh to leave Styles on the board. He is seen as a near guarantee with exciting traits. And remember that Saleh loved having Fred Warner in his defense in San Francisco. Tennessee wants franchise cornerstones, and Styles can be just that."

Field Yates, ESPN

The pick: Sonny Styles

"This pick would come down to a pair of Buckeyes defenders, as Arvell Reese is still available. I'm expecting the tiebreaker to go to Styles since he is less of a projection than Reese, who was not a full-time edge rusher in college.

Styles is an incredibly versatile, high-IQ prospect who could immediately be the field general in new coach Robert Saleh's defense. His tackle rate of 98% was third in the FBS last season, per ESPN Research."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The pick: Sonny Styles

"Styles is a perfect match for the Fred Warner role in Robert Saleh’s defense."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) lines up during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Sonny Styles

"Tennessee could take Arvell Reese but instead opts for his Ohio State teammate. Styles is the type of versatile, traits-based linebacker that new head coach Robert Saleh covets."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The pick: Sonny Styles

"Given the popular comp to four-time first-team All-Pro Fred Warner, Styles could thrive in the designated defensive playmaker role that Robert Saleh envisions for his top linebacker."

Todd McShay, The Ringer

The pick: Sonny Styles

"For Tennessee, there are Jeremiyah Love backers in the building, but I’m getting indications that this pick will be defense. David Bailey or Arvell Reese would be in play if available, but Styles is considered by Robert Saleh as a Fred Warner type—and folks who know Saleh understand that he believes you must build the defense around that position."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The pick: David Bailey

"If Love is still on the board, I think he will be the pick here. But if he’s not, the Titans would be thrilled to see Bailey still available. We know Robert Saleh would love to add more pass rushers."