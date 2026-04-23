Former Titan Taylor Lewan Loves Jeremiyah Love Ahead of Draft

Tennessee Titans fans, you've officially made it. The 2026 NFL Draft has arrived, giving the Robert Saleh era its first real opportunity to dig into the dirt with a franchise-defining talent for years to come. Now, just a few hours out, it seems that Tennessee is preparing to selection at No. 4 overall.

Of course, this could chnage all the way up to the pick; draft day is unpredictable across the board, and the Titans weren't involved in trade-back rumors for no reason. This is a multi-faceted decision that has undoubtedly weighed on the front office's mind for months now.

But if the team does indeed make their pick as it currently stands, Jeremiyah Love appears to remain the favorite, and not just to Titans fans. In an exclusive interview with Titans On SI, career-long Tennesseean Taylor Lewan - joined by Will Compton for a Bussin' With the Boys x Bud Light deal - expressed his love for the Notre Dame running back.

Lewan Loves Love

"Jeremiyah Love is an outstanding option," started Lewan, following a similarly positive discourse from Compton, who shares the same opinion. Compton said, "I love Jeremiyah Love. I think if you're going to get somebody with a wide range of offensive talent... that can line up at the one, can line up at the two, can line up at the three... can do all of those things, you're going to have to find ways defensively to combat all of that."

"That is why I love Jeremiyah Love at four," he went on.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewan also mentioned EDGE David Bailey on the defensive side of the ball which, if Tennessee doesn't opt for love, may very well be the team's other obvious option.

Although, the prospect of pairing Love with budding franchise star Cam Ward is almost too great to deny. The two would be a dual-headed, dangerous offensive tandem of Tennessee's future.

A Dangerous Offense For Years to Come

At the end of the day, it'll be about where the Titans' brass wants to invest. Does the team lean into Saleh's defensive strengths, giving him a young tool to work with in the infancy of his tenure?

Or do they feed into Ward being the franchise's nexus, giving him a young potential superstar to find on the field at multiple levels? Either way, fans won't have to wait any longer to find out. The draft kicks off tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT.