Titans Finalize Robert Saleh’s Coaching Staff

In a few short weeks, the Tennessee Titans have gone from a 3-14 team with no head coach to a 3-14 team with a head coach and, at least marginally, higher hopes. The early trends of Robert Saleh's tenure in Tennessee have been rife with lofty promises and promising sub-hires; not to mention, perhaps inversely, he and the franchise have opted to employ multiple relatives of those already on staff.

Though, nepotism aside, the Titans have put the NFL on notice by stealing some of the most highly-touted coordinator candidates on the market. In Brian Daboll (on offense) and Gus Bradley (on defense), Tennessee beat out numerous teams, respectively, to get their guys.

Now, with coaches reporting for duty and the staff turning focus to the roster, the group has officially been finalized. Across the board, Titans fans are now fully aware of the men leading their favorite team into the 2026-27 season and, hopefully, beyond.

Your 2026 Tennessee Titans Coaching Staff pic.twitter.com/L6j5eI0U5B — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 12, 2026

The Men Leading the Men

Of course, what the staff - especially Saleh - manages to do with the roster may end up being a better reflection of their merits than anything else, getting excited about Tennessee being in the position to poach big names from other big names is entirely worth celebrating.

Titans football is (or perhaps appears to be) relevant once more. And the best part is that a Saleh-led team hasn't yet touched the field.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to him taking on HC duties and calling defensive plays, much of the remaining onus will fall on the aforementioned Daboll to put the pieces together in an offense that has elite potential.

Most, if not all of that potential is derived from the man under center: Cam Ward.

Ward's Leading Potential

Saleh's defense seems like less of a worry than what Daboll may manage with the scoring unit, if not only because Saleh is coming fresh off of a season coordinating for the San Francisco 49ers.

Though despite Daboll being the HC for the New York Giants in 2022, his history in the league is one almsot entirely defined by offensive play-calling. Paired with Ward - and hopefully a few new pieces in free agency - the Titans staff looks to be suited to compete right out of the gate.

Although, again, nothing can really be known until the new-look team takes the field in the fall. Until then, excitement should come with caution on the side of a fanbase that has seen this process fail all too many times before.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!