Titans Looking For Final Coach to Round Out Staff

The earliest parts of the Tennessee Titans 2026 offseason have, thus far, been spent with Robert Saleh filling out his rebuilt coaching staff. Are taking the lead position himself, the defensive-minded play-caller has put endless energy into forming a team built on prior experience.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, both sporting years coached in their respective roles already, are prime examples. But all the way through, Saleh's selections have been top-notch and widely respected names set for long-term success.

And, after the staff officially reported for duty last week, it appeared that the bow was almost entirely tied to that end. Yet, in the wake of losing their senior defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Travis Smith, according to Paul Kuharsky, Tennessee's coaching search isn't quite over with.

Losing a Holdover

Saleh had held Smith over from Brian Callahan's previous regime, assigning him the aforementioned role as a safety amidst the otherwise mass turnover. Now, fans can look for a "young, developmental assistant to fill this spot," in Smith's wake.

Interestingly, hiring a younger mind in this role, at least relatively, seems to clash with Saleh's insistence on more proven, steady hands elsewhere on the sideline up to now. Then again, with it being a lesser sort of role - and one that was expected to remain filled anyway - Saleh has a little wiggle room as far as ensuring this hire is equally impactful goes.

Look for a young, developmental assistant defensive line coach to fill this spot on the #Titans' coaching staff. https://t.co/b8VGvuNq9z — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 18, 2026

The conundrum is further lessened by the limbo that exists for Saleh himself as, until he and his staff present a winning product on the football field, their apparent differences from the previous regime remain just that: apparent.

To that end, names are simply names until results are wrought from them.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Names Need Results

While that wait can be anxious, and even frustrating, for fans who have endured just six wins in two full years of football, the Titans faithful can still find excitement in the process and, as the offseason picks up, the inevitable roster turnover that is set to follow.

No matter who Saleh chooses to tie the knot on his coaching troupe, and in spite of the long road that must be traveled for them to prove their ability, the hope that comes along with any serious change like this one may be enough to assist folks in surviving another long break from the annual NFL calendar.

