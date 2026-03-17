Titans Bulk Up Offensive Line With Austin Deculus Signing

After opening free agency with a flurry of big-name, game-changing signings that fans are likely to see as soon as the 2026-27 season kicks off this fall, the Tennessee Titans have since spent some of their leftover dough on depth pieces and rotational guys set to help out on the relief squad.

The latest of these moves, as was broken by Adam Schefter on X (Twitter), was the team acquiring offensive lineman Austin Deculus. Deculus, who started five games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers (after initially being picked to the Houston Texans in the sixth-round in 2022) will join coach Carmen Bricillo's growing group of protectors.

Free-agent offensive tackle Austin Deculus reached agreement today with the Tennessee Titans Titans. Deculus started five games last season and now becomes the newest OL to be added to the Titans’ line. pic.twitter.com/AUIQr38vfA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

While not a splashy grab by any stretch, Deculus' multiple years of experience in the league - especially the stretch of games started this past year - should serve the Titans' offensive line well, both from the sideline and in the case that he has to step in.

Officially a Titan

Although, with bottom-barrel grades across the board (per PFF) the former appears to be a far more desirable outcome than the latter, unless the lineman thrives under a different system in his new opportunity.

Regardless, Deculus is officially a Titan, and joins one of the largest free agency cumes in recent memory for a team that has fully smashed the rebuild button. Robert Saleh and his staff are moving ahead with full steam, and that momentum is unlikely to stop here.

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