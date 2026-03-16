Top Three WRs Still Available For Titans

The Tennessee Titans signing Wan'Dale Robinson seemed to, at first, check a box at wide receiver that hadn't been checked in years for the team. Having consistently one of the worst units in that regard over the last two (3-14 overall) seasons, landing a big fish like this one in free agency was a massive get for both confidence and competition.

But it doesn't take a long look to realize that the receiver room can't stop at Robinson. With Calvin Ridley returning (to a collective shrug) and developmental pieces making up the rest of the space, Tennessee desperately needs another pass-catcher by the time kickoff comes this fall.

If free agency is the method, as it has been for so many of Tennessee's issues so far this offseason, three names stand out as feasible, reliable options in the field as it currently stands. Land any one of these three playmakers, and the Titans are in serious pass-catching business.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings, even before the Robinson signing, was a sensible favorite to end up in Nashville. Now, even after that move, the lines remain drawn and the noise remains loud around the big-frame WR.

Not only did Jennings play college ball in Tennessee, and compete on the San Francisco 49ers when Robert Saleh was on staff, but the now-free agent is the physical antithesis to the aforementioned Robinson, making their hypothetical double-punch one of Tennessee's dreams.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Having logged 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Jennings (28) appears well within his best years and entirely capable of bringing serious firepower to the Titans' offense. He should be the first option.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel, while boasting fewer ties to Tennessee and less boisterous statistics compared to Jennings, still reads as a favorable option amongst the fray. He pulled in five touchdowns this past season (which would've been a team-high on the Titans), as well as a hefty count of 72 receptions.

Samuel (30) rides the line between full-on veteran and notable playmaker, and is certainly worth a look depending on what the Titans front office is going for in a subsequent WR signing.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill

This may be a wild card pick, but at any point in his NFL career, Tyreek Hill has been a lethal pass-catching weapon that demands special attention.

At 32, his age could end up being a serious factor. Still, if he recovers swiftly from the knee injury he sustained early last season and isn't trying to break the bank, the Titans could commit to their current speedy wideout scheme and add another downfield weapon in the form of Hill.

He's only two seasons removed from a 13 touchdown campaign. That's worth a call and then some, especially for a team with struggles at the position such as those Tennessee has suffered.

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