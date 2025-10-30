Titans' Cam Ward Makes Bold Promise to Fans
Little in the way of positivity exists in the mouths and minds of the Tennessee Titans fanbase right now. With their 1-7 team set to play four straight games at Nissan Stadium, it'll be a legitimate question as to what extent the Tennessee faithful shows out for a group that has fallen well short of their initial expectations this season, and then some.
Pointing Fingers
At the heart of much of this fire, at it always goes at such a prolific position, is first overall pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward. After the Titans moved on from Will Levis following his abysmal string of performances that led to the 2024-25 team's 3-14 finish, Ward was seen as an immediate needle-mover in the way that, no matter what, things wouldn't be that bleak again... surely.
And yet, now, it would appear that three wins would be a gracious number for a Titans squad that came by their singular victory thus far by way of a miraculous Arizona Cardinals turnover. Just two years out of firing longtime head coach Mike Vrabel - who has since gone on to lead the New England Patriots to a 6-2 record - the team is looking for their third head coach in that interval.
It'a a complete mess, but regarding the roster as it currently stands, Cam Ward promised improvement to any and all disgruntled onlookers after a mid-week practice.
Trying to Improve
"Yeah, I think I improved every game from an operation standpoint, from a play call standpoint, to getting in and out of huddle, to knowing where guys are, to being an NFL quarterback," said Ward. "I think every game has got better. Then for each other position, every game we've had together, we've got better chemistry, because practice is a lot different than a game. So I'll continue to work those guys, they'll continue to work with me and we're going to continue to be better."
In spite of his numbers dwindling and, progressively, having surpassed his touchdown total (5) with interceptions (6), Ward feels as if he's trending in the right direction in his first season. Even given his rough stretch of recent performances, Titans fans would be remiss not to recognize the QB's potential given an improved system.
"Eventually, it's going to end and when it does, you got to be ready and you just got to continue to try to get better every day. It ain't going to happen overnight, but if you continue to work, it'll happen," Ward finished.
Any inkling of improvement would go a long way for a franchise in dire need of good news. Whether or not the Titans manage a win this weekend, limiting turnovers and finding ways to score would, at least, satiate a hopeless fanbase in the meantime.
