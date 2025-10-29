Titans Veteran WR Remains Out With Injury
Among much that can be (at least potentially) dealt with as far as the Tennessee Titans myriad of problems go, one of the few extremities out of their control is the ever-present injury bug. At one point or another, every NFL team has to carry extra weight when one of their assets falls under the physical weather.
The Titans' Bad Luck
It's the nature of the sport, and some teams deal with it more than others. Unfortunately for the Titans, their luck this season specifically may be among the worst in the league. That, on top of firing their head coach and forcing a band of rookies to try and keep the offensive side of the ball afloat, has proved to be far too much for a franchise stuck in the sand.
Tennessee's frozen state is only expected to worsen, too, as veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley once again headlines the team's "did not practice" report with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for weeks now.
In addition to Ridley, the Titans' mid-week practice went on without crucial edge rusher Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods, among a few more missing persons on either side of the ball. The longer it takes the team to fully recover, the more likely it is that they'll start playing for a draft pick rather than some miraculous playoff spot, if that mindset hasn't already set in.
Ridley's Resolution Remains Unclear
After initially leaving the Titans' week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders - in what would become a 20-10 loss - Ridley's injury has since appeared relatively cloudy insofar as his long-term timetable to return goes.
Coming into the 2025 season, the seasoned wideout was anticipated to lead an otherwise extremely inexperienced Titans' receiving room as they all worked to find footing under rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Instead, not only did Ridley himself falter on the heels of the rest of the roster's overhaul, but his injury has revealed the dire state of the Titans' offense as a whole.
If Ridley, as assumed, fails to make pace by the weekend and misses Tennessee's home matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, it form his third straight absence for a team in dire need of any semblance of scoring assistance. Going on a month without Ridley in rotation, the Titans may be better off assuming his spot in the rotation won't be filled going forward rather than counting on a receiver - who still hasn't scored a touchdown on the season - to return.
