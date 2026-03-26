Titans Could Change Offense With Wild Card WR

Taking one look at the current field of free agent wide receivers will tell you that the Tennessee Titans have options, if, in fact, they want them. Signing Wan'Dale Robinson was a solid move in the right direction, but it can't be the only one if Tennessee truly wants to equip Cam Ward for his second season.

Leading the league in cap space even following their moves, the Titans don't have a reason not to bolster that unit. And, although a number of potentials currently occupying that space make sense for Tennessee, one name that hasn't yet hit the scene stands out as a compelling wild card.

Enter: Brandon Aiyuk. The San Francisco 49ers mainstay (coming off of a knee injury) has long been embroiled in rising tensions with the team and, at this time, is still expected to be released at some point this offseason. If that ends up being the case, the Titans would be remiss not to pick up the phone.

A Wild Card Wide Receiver

Putting aside what went wrong behind the scenes with Aiyuk and the 49ers, the receiver (28) still appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank. Aside from his most recent, shortened campaign, Aiyuk hasn't finished with less than five touchdowns in any one season in the NFL.

The pass-catcher has also eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of his five years, with the highest reaching a stellar 1,342 peak in 2023. Now, one injury and some team-related drama later, and a near-franchise level playmaker is invisible in the consideration of many.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

To be fair, that's where the "wild card" status comes in. You don't know what you're getting with Aiyuk, but he wouldn't be the first receiver to make a name for themselves in the media as much as they have on the field.

That sort of thing often comes with the position, and if it means Tennessee lands an offense-changing player? Then, so be it.

Changing the Titans Offense

The mere idea of Aiyuk lining up next to Robinson, on the other end of attempts from Ward, is far too interesting a proposition to let fade upon arrival. If the price isn't too high (not that Tennessee couldn't afford it), acquiring Aiyuk upon his anticipated release could serve as the Titans' final swing in this free agency cycle.

It seems like a long shot, but so did a number of other outstanding signings that the Titans have put together under Robert Saleh so far.

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