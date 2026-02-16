Titans Have Opportunity to Sign Dream LB

The Tennessee Titans 2026 offseason, led by new head coach Robert Saleh, is set to be defined by the team’s cap space. With a cume of more than $100 million (per Over the Cap), the Titans have more money to spend than any other team in the NFL.

Although, ironically, there are few teams with as many needs as Tennessee. Across the board, the repeat 3-14 Titans have holes on either side of the ball.

On offense, Can Ward needs complimentary weapons. On defense, Saleh is searching for big-play linebackers to fill out his unit. Regarding the latter requirement, the Titans may have just been presented with a dream candidate.

A Dream Candidate

In breaking news, reported on X (Twitter) by Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins are releasing OLB Bradley Chubb, in order to save their own measure of money in an effort to fit their own just-hired HC.

Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, leveled 8.5 sacks this past season for the Dolphins’ defense. As much as that team struggled - similarly to Tennessee - Chubb wasn’t the problem. And, for the Titans, he could be a sizable part of the solution.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

A Potential Part of the Solution

In two full seasons with Miami, Chubb logged 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles in total, outlining his own stardom as the franchise itself continued to tumble on a continuous downward spiral. His potential addition to the Titans’ own defense, given their rebuilding state and Saleh’s play-calling on that side of the ball, seems to be a no-brainer.

Though Chubb’s success must be qualified with “full” seasons due to his extensive injury history; the same history that could dissuade teams from pursuing him, including Tennessee.

Missing Time

After missing the entire 2024 campaign due to a brutal injury to his right knee (a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon), Chubb’s career outlook, at 29, became considerably cloudier.

Any team that takes a swing at Chubb will have to stomach the risk. Tennessee specifically must levy their need at the position with the possibility that Chubb has already climbed his highest hill. Still, with a few weeks remaining until free agency fully opens, the Titans have time to let the market develop and look for the perfect fit (even given Chubb's ability to be signed earlier, as a technical cut).

For the Titans to have the money to be picky in the franchise's current position is a miracle within itself. The team has the time, and resources, to play the long game.

