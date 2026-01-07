Titans Add Chiefs DC To Interview Schedule
One name that hasn't been floated around a ton in the Tennessee Titans search for a new head coach is Steve Spagnuolo.
The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator recently scheduled an interview with the team the same day offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be interviewing for the position.
Even though some are claiming the Chiefs dynasty is dead, there would be nothing wrong with the Titans bringing in either of their coordinators. Knowing Spagnuolo has been coaching since 1984 and has head coaching experience, it certainly makes him an intriguing candidate.
Keep in mind, his start in 1984 doesn't include his 1981-82 with Massachusetts as a graduate assistant or 1983 with the Washington Commanders as a player personnel intern. Spagnuolo has been around for quite some time, though he was never the most successful head coach.
Titans Can't Look Past Spagnuolo's 11-41 Record
Spagnuolo was most known for his 2009-11 stint with the St. Louis Rams where he put up a less than stellar record. Back in 2017, the New York Giants named him their interim head coach as well.
Since those opportunities, it's safe to assume why no one else has taken the chance on Spagnuolo. That said, he's been the Chiefs DC since 2019 and has certainly proved himself as a four-time Super Bowl Champion.
While it's important not to look past his .212 winning percentage as a head coach, it's certainly worth giving the 66-year-old an interview to see what happens. At the end of the day, it's just an interview. That's the same thought process Titans fans need to have with Jason Garrett, someone everyone knows has no business being a head coach.
Spagnuolo Can't Be Titans Top Option
At this point, the Titans can only interview coaches who aren't in the playoffs. Soon enough, they'll be able to interview everyone and can do so in-person. These online interviews still count, but don't hold nearly as much merit as the ones in weeks to come.
No offense to Spagnuolo, but in no world should he be the Titans top priority. They're already falling behind for a guy like Mike McCarthy, but that doesn't mean they've ruled him out entirely. Tennessee has their fair share of interviews lined up, but at this point they know they can't be wasting their time. It's not like Spagnuolo has a 0% chance of being hired, but he's by far the team's top option.
