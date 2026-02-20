Star Tackle Sees Success for Titans' Brian Daboll, Cam Ward

In the immediate wake of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's introduction ahead of his first season with the Tennessee Titans, it became clear that one of his main motivations in taking the job was to work with the man under center: Cam Ward.

Daboll, who had already tried to trade up for Ward in his previous position with the New York Giants, looked forward to working with the young signal caller in his inaugural appearance in Titans gear. With his own history of developing passers into elite, team-leading prospects, Daboll may be the most exciting hire of this cycle for Tennessee concerning their offensive future specifically.

In addition to the Titans coaches and fans who are taking notice of the changes Daboll is set to bring, other figureheads around the league are paying similar attention. Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, a defensive cornerstone entrenched in that franchise, expressed his belief that the pair will bring big things to Nashville in an interview with Jim Wyatt.

Big Things Coming to Nashville

"You guys got a good one," began Dawkins, literally pointing at his audience through the camera. Having been with the Bills since the 2017 NFL Draft, Dawkins crossed over with Daboll when he was the offensive play-caller there from 2018-21.

.@BuffaloBills tackle Dion Dawkins predicts big things ahead for OC Brian Daboll, QB Cam Ward and the @Titans. pic.twitter.com/k5Jjj4xhXZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 20, 2026

"Enjoy the ride, Daboll is that guy," he went on. "I think Ward is going to develop into the quarterback everybody wants to see... Titans, can't wait to see you guys explode this season."

Working With (and Waiting On) Ward

All the anticipation built around Ward and Daboll joining forces is equal parts earned and dangerous. Ward had a truly solid freshman year, especially on the backend, and Daboll is perfectly suited to his growth according to all conceivable measures.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

All the same, the QB is entering just his second year on the professional level, and he'll do so under an entirely different staff and with, assumedly, a good measure of swapped teammates too.

Daboll, similarly, has been the HC of the Giants since 2022. His move down south, as well as to a position both familiar to and distant from him, can't be expected to come with complete ease. A rebuild takes time, and Tennessee can't be expected to be elite out of the gate.

But eventually, once Ward settles in and Daboll has time to get to know the nexus of his offense, what the Titans are putting together posits ample reason for fans to count on improvement. Tennessee has the pieces, they just need to be afforded the time to put them together.

