Titans Could Reunite With All-Pro WR

The Tennessee Titans could be looking to add some veteran presence to the wide receiver in this offseason.

There are numerous ways for the Titans to do this, but they might try to go back to an old friend. Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron suggested that the Titans are the best landing spot for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is set to become a free agent this spring.

"Although the former All-Pro receiver hasn’t seen a full-time role in some time, Hopkins continues to excel as a technician and veteran presence inside the locker room. Entering his age-34 season, Hopkins can still separate at a high level, as his 63.2% separation rate ranks top five among all pass-catchers this season," Cameron wrote.

"With Calvin Ridley underperforming during his limited showing, Cam Ward was left with numerous first-year receivers playing key roles. As a result, the Titans' receiving corps posted the NFL's fifth-lowest passer rating when targeted (76.3). Bringing Hopkins in to mentor Ward and this young receiver room would pay off."

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins reacts after making a reception. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

DeAndre Hopkins Could Return to Titans

Hopkins is entering his 14th season in the NFL in 2026, so he is primarily looking for a team that would give him some snaps on offense. The Titans would do that, similar to the role they gave Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson this season.

Lockett was released during the year and Jefferson is a free agent this offseason, but Hopkins would be an upgrade in that role. There is also the chance for the Titans to have Ridley back after struggling to stay healthy in 2025.

Ultimately, the Titans are in need of giving 2025 fourth-round picks Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor as many snaps as possible, so Hopkins won't have the primary role in the offense, but not many teams would give him that opportunity in free agency this offseason.

The Titans know what they are getting in Hopkins as a veteran who can mentor Ayomanor and Dike, but he wanted a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 season because they were a contender. He also signed with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2025 campaign because they were also viewed as a Super Bowl hopeful.

The Titans wouldn't give Hopkins that chance, but if contenders aren't interested in signing him, he could start the year in Nashville in hopes of catching on elsewhere later in the 2026 NFL season.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!