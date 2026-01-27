Titans Linked to Top Pass Rusher in Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans are due for some upgrades this offseason in both free agency and the draft.

The Titans will get their first crack at improving the roster during free agency, where the team could add some veterans on both sides of the ball. It's clear that the Titans need some veteran help on defense, particularly in the pass rush category. Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes that the Titans should sign Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

"With Robert Saleh and the Titans agreeing on a contract to be named their next head coach, the first order of business in Tennessee will be to revamp a defense that struggled on the edge. The Titans generated solid sack numbers but failed to produce pressure off the edge, generating just a 19% pressure rate (28th)," Cameron wrote.

"To his credit, Oweh led two different teams in PFF pass-rush grade (among defenders with at least 100 pass-rush snaps), generating a 71.1 mark with the Ravens before being traded to the Chargers, where he earned a 77.7 figure. Cumulatively, Oweh’s 78.0 PFF pass-rush grade finished 18th among all qualifying edge rushers."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Oweh Could Sign With Titans

Oweh, 27, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2021 out of Penn State. He played his first five seasons with the Ravens, but was traded midway through the 2025 season for defensive back Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

He played the final 12 games of the season with the Chargers, but only started in two of those games. Despite being just a rotational pass rusher, Oweh had 7.5 sacks and 28 tackles for the Chargers. He will likely be looking for a new home this offseason, and the Titans are a team that could fit the bill.

If Oweh played for the Titans, he would have had the second-most sacks out of any player on the team behind Jeffrey Simmons. The Titans are going to be looking for low-risk, high-reward players throughout the offseason that can help boost their pass rush, and Oweh might be the textbook fit for what this defense needs. Arden Key is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so filling in his role will be one of the biggest priorities for the Titans' defense.

If the Titans landed Oweh, they would be able to check that off of the to-do list and focus on other tasks.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!