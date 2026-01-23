Titans OC Opening Among Most Sought After

Bringing in Robert Saleh was step one of many the Tennessee Titans need to get right if they want to be taken seriously.

Coming off their second straight 3-14 season, things began in the offseason by hiring Saleh. Tennessee opted to give him a second chance as a head coach over Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

The Titans were evaluating their options at offensive coordinator, Nagy included, but now it's just a matter of finding the right fit.

ESPN's Ben Solak and Jeremy Fowler believe this team has a top OC opening, and it's one that should be filled sooner rather than later.

Titans Have Second Best OC Opening

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) holds his helmet on the sideline against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, only the Baltimore Ravens have a more sought after open OC position. With the likes of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, that ruling is obvious. Regardless, Solak knows the sky is the limit with soon to be second year quarterback Cam Ward.

"The opportunity to work with Cam Ward is a great one, as the No. 1 draft pick showed plenty of signs that he has a high ceiling in the pros. The Titans currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL ($77.1 million, per Roster Management System), which gives a new staff the opportunity to retool the roster to their liking."

With veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley being named as a potential cut candidate, the possibilities are truly endless. Cutting Ridley would free up even more cap space which, would allow Ward to be paired with a true WR1, something this team has desperately needed and could grab in the upcoming draft, or even in a trade.

Who Will Be Titans' Next OC?

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fowler then threw around a few candidates for the job, though he didn't make any declarations just yet.

"The Titans interviewed Brian Daboll for head coach, so he's a possibility," Fowler said. "But it's not a slam dunk, as Daboll is in the mix for the Buffalo head coaching job. Another name to watch is Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, a former Titans OC under Mike Vrabel. Smith's name is floating around, and he could help support Ward with a strong run game. Saleh also has ties to Dolphins pass-game coordinator Bobby Slowik and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak."

Of those options, the Titans are in a bit of a pickle. Daboll seemed like the obvious answer, but the Bills firing Sean McDermott screwed everything up. Looking at what Arthur Smith did in Pittsburgh with a four-time NFL MVP, it's safe to say no Titans fan wants him running an offense with Cam Ward. There are certainly names on the table, but none of them are super exciting.

