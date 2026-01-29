Latest Mock Draft Sees Titans Adding Offensive Stud

It’s a rarity for a football team to not only work their way out of a long-time rebuild, but to completely overhaul their staff and reputation in the process. After the Tennessee Titans' second straight 3-14 overall finish under Brian Callahan - for which he was fired halfway through - it was time for a comprehensive change.

And change, the Titans did. With general manager Mike Borgonzi (quickly becoming beloved by fans in Tennessee) leading the charge, the franchise has essentially begun the process of a top-to-bottom re-hire in one offseason. What began with the signing of Robert Saleh as head coach has since spiraled into a handful of promising coaches joining the pool.

Yet, as exciting as it’s been to see Tennessee’s front office take staffing seriously this time around, whether or not the team actually improves will come down, in large part, to the players. According to a recent mock draft from The Athletic, the Titans could go all in on an offensive weapon to accompany Cam Ward.

Adding a Weapon (Hypothetically)

In this hypothetical selection, the Titans opt to take Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate with their fourth overall pick.

This choice would come above Jordyn Tyson, another favorite receiver, and behind star EDGE Arvell Reese, who is also a Buckeye. While the Titans have room to grow on either side of the ball, this pick, if it were to come to fruition, may make more sense than anything else.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the Titans being thin at the receiver position already (whether or not Calvin Ridley is on the way out), Cam Ward was consistently pushed as the center of the team’s rebrand. To prioritize him with your top pick would only be right.

And, further, there may be no better option at the position than Tate in this year’s draft.

No Better Option

With 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns at Ohio State this past season, not to mention an unbelievable average of 17.2 yards per catch, Tate is “next up” as far as rookie pass-catchers go in the current class.

It helps that he’s remained healthy on the collegiate level (a big hitch with the aforementioned Tyson), and, after three seasons, looks especially poised to make the jump. His 6 '3 frame makes him more than suitable to catch passes over guys’ heads when Ward can’t find anybody else, too.

A mock draft can only be taken so seriously, but fans will have to be thrilled if the Titans ultimately land on Tate. Finding a “guy” for the guy you already have under center is crucial to developing an offensive with a real, playmaking identity.

