Titans New TE Wants to Elevate Offense

Before the Tennessee Titans made big-name splashes in free agency this offseason, Robert Saleh and his staff snuck under the radar with a potentially impactful offensive addition for the unit's long-term outlook.

Former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger is officially a Titan, and he may bring more to the table than many folks initially suspected.

Bellinger, who read like a preemptive brace for the following loss of Chig Okonkwo, can be assigned immediate value as an uber-physical blocker. At 6'6", 255, the TE's role as an extra chip in front of the Titans' playmakers behind the line appear worth his addition regardless.

But that's not all Bellinger brings. The pass-catcher hauled in two touchdowns in his most recent campaign with the Giants, and according to the man himself in an interview with Jim Wyatt, is seeking a higher plane of play in Nashville.

Bellinger Working to Improve

"How I think about the game of football, at least from a tight end's perspective, is the tight end has to be able to do it all," Bellinger said.

The TE's transition to Tennessee will undoubtedly be eased by his familiarity with Brian Daboll's offense from their shared time together in New York.

"So, as important as it is to catch the game-winning touchdown, it is just as important to make that key block for the running back, and be an outlet and also be that comfort level for the quarterback, kind of like, "I'm here when you need me," he continued.

"So, I am ready to do it all."

Former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bellinger also looks forward to pairing with the Titans' younger option at his position, wanting to form a "dynamic duo" with Gunnar Helm.

"My hope is to keep ascending into a better player, and hopefully turn into a Pro Bowl caliber player with Gunnar," Bellinger said.

A Pro Bowl Caliber Player

Bellinger building to Pro Bowl status would plainly be huge for Tennessee, but even if he doesn't reach those heights, the TE has the opportunity to make a serious impact on a franchise trying to climb out of a rebuild.

At this point for the Titans, across the board, it's about playing roles. In order for the team to escape their back-to-back 3-14 hole, every single player will have to do their part from the jump in order for the full picture to come into view.

Bellinger seems willing to click that way, and his attitude and expectations both bode well for a Titans offense that has recently been stuck in the mud of mediocrity (at best).

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