Three Free Agents the Titans Could Still Sign

Of every hyperactive NFL team in this year's free agency cycle, the Tennessee Titans may have changed more than any other. Robert Saleh made clear from the moment he was hired that the goal is to compete; of course, three-win seasons won't cut it, and the roster that got Tennessee there won't do the trick, either.

So it's no surprise that the head coach and his (also remade) staff have wasted no time in flipping the script with a number of impressive signings. Names like John Franklin-Myers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cordale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and more look like potentially game-changing grabs.

Yet even after spending all of that money, the Titans still hold the highest cap space in the league at around the $64 million mark, according to Spotrac. That's more than enough to pursue one of three obvious eligible free agents as the market thins out, slowly but surely.

Bobby Okereke

Although Tennessee has already padded their defensive personnel to a diehard degree, Okereke has looked like a versatile option that would make sense as a Titan from the beginning. With room to grow at the linebacker spot, the veteran appears to be as reliable an option as any without a team.

Logging a sack and two interceptions this past go-around, Okereke is the kind of low-mid-budget rotational asset that a defense in-repair could use. For Saleh specifically, adding proven efficiency therein would help close the gap between the Titans' previous struggles and hopeful competition.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings

Jennings is the biggest name on this list, and has already been tied to Tennessee on a number of occasions. Even at the start of the offseason, he had an argument as the premier wide receiver in the field; that hasn't changed.

Having attended college in Tennessee and appearing ready to disconnect from his career-long stake with the San Francisco 49ers, the only potential hold up for Jennings would be his price tag. If the Titans can work that out, adding this seasoned pass-catcher to their already improved group (see Robinson) may be the final weapon Cam Ward needs to really make a splash.

Graham Glasgow

Glasgow is a bit of a quiet, secondary option, but the veteran center would likely come at a much lower price than the other two candidates mentioned here, and could serve as a piece of experienced depth in Tennessee's hunt for reliable play at center.

Having consistently been in-rotation between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, the lineman being past his prime doesn't change his probable standing as the most recognizable C who hasn't been snagged in free agency.

At such an intensely sought after position, this could be a soft, reliable upside swing from a Titans team with money to spend.

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