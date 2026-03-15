Titans Draft Target Touted as Future Superstar

Free agency has (rightfully) ruled the Tennessee Titans' offseason so far. Operating under the vision of refreshed head coach Robert Saleh, the baby blue and white are running things much differently; as a result, the roster has already changed to a drastic extent. From all angles, it seems, things are better off.

Yet, signs and trades are only one aspect of a successful "rebuilding phase" offseason for any franchise looking to pull itself out of the mud. The latter, equally important half is that of the NFL Draft. For Tennessee, the stakes have rarely ever been higher.

With their fourth overall pick serving as a possible crown jewel in a varied draft class on both sides of the ball, fans have spent all offseason making calls and predictions in either direction.

Yet, in recent weeks, one candidate has begun to stand out amongst the fray as the Titans' potential favorite: Jeremiyah Love.

The Titans Have Love For Love

Given both the team's reported interest, bookended by their bringing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back in for an official visit, and Love's obvious schematic fit in a Titans offense without a superstar running back, his name being a constant in the team's circle is no surprise.

To boot, ESPN's Matt Miller, in a clip on X (Twitter) from 'You Better You Bet', said of Love, "You can make an argument he's on par with Saquon and Bijan... he's above Jahmyr Gibbs, and he's above Ashton Jeanty."

ESPN's Matt Miller on Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love:



"You can make an argument he's on par with Saquon and Bijan... he's above Jahmyr Gibbs, and he's above Ashton Jeanty." - @NFLDraftScout tells @TheKostos pic.twitter.com/jZa8us2UnT — You Better You Bet (@YouBetterYouBet) March 14, 2026

High praise for a back that hasn't competed for a single snap in the NFL? Absolutely, but from a draft expert, these are more than buzzwords. Love's dominance on the collegiate level (1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns) and eye-catching performance at this year's combine do more than enough to at least argue for that perspective.

If the RB remains available to Tennessee at No. 4, evidence from all sides suggests he'd be a surefire selection with long-term efficacy.

A Surefire Selection

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even after just one season at the core of Tennessee's offense, the aforementioned Ward has already made his case as a franchise face in the making. Love, regardless of whether or not RB is the Titans' most pressing need, has more than enough of the same tools to make a similar argument.

With new jerseys, coaches, and players comes a new standard; Tennessee going talent-first in the draft and taking a swing on Love would send the exact sort of message that fans need to buy into that.

It'd certainly help them win football games, too, which goes a long way.

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