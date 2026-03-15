Titans Earn High Marks for Impressive Free Agency Haul

The Tennessee Titans have made no slow work of the NFL's first active week of free agency. Following an early offseason marred by inconsistent rumors and unsure assumptions, Robert Saleh and his recently hired staff put rubber to pavement, immediately jumping out to a flurry of signings in the opening days.

While the Titans' defense saw more added help than the scoring unit, both sides of the ball acquired ample assistance, and plenty of money was spent in the process (although, Tennessee is in no short supply of remaining funds even still).

Fans in Nashville may be the most excited about all the change, but objective minds from around the league are taking notice of Saleh's movement in his first year behind the wheel. Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab, in a comprehensive grading of every team in the league's decisions, granted the Titans one of the highest numbers on the list.

Topping the Charts

Posted with an 'A-' to show for their efforts, Schwab detailed, "They signed their top six free agents — receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger and center Austin Schlottmann — to deals totaling $269 million."

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"They also added backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Titans are moving to a new era with head coach Robert Saleh, and they spent big to make for an easier transition."

"New era" is certainly the best descriptor, as Tennessee keeps working to move away from the failure of their previous regime with each subsequent signing. Schwab makes a number of positive points, but he may have left out the most crucial aspect of the Titans' laundry list of new players.

That being, their assignment to fill hyper-specific, dire needs across the board.

Meeting Specific Needs

Saleh's signings have all, to some extent, addressed serious problems that the Titans' roster has (or had) coming into the offseason.

In the secondary, for example, Tennessee mended one of their weakest overall units with three fresh faces, two of whom are coming out of primarily roles for their former team (Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott).

To accompany Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line, John Franklin-Myers was hauled in on perhaps the most important deal of the cycle. The 7.5-sack man looks to round off the Titans' snarling front, among a number of additional complimentary grabs.

It's been a tune-up sort of offseason for a team that needed a tune at just about every position. 10+ moves and millions spent later, and that tune is starting to sound pretty sweet.

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