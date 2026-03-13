Everything Fans Need to Know About Titans' New Look

The Tennessee Titans' new logo, jerseys and overall branding scheme were revealed to the public both in a local, in-person event and across social media. The wait is finally over; the fresh-look Titans have arrived as a part of Robert Saleh's takeover.

Immediately, the instinct for fans - in addition to selling out numerous sizes of numerous items in online stores - was to react in the form of thousands of likes on Tennessee's online reveals. The franchise has a chance to revel in more now than they have in a long time.

Between free agency signings, trades and their branding overhaul, the Titans have renewed life. And in those threads, fans can find more than a few specialized details that go beyond their referential appearance.

Specialized Details in the Uniforms

For starters, this is a big enough change for all the basic swaps to dominate Tennessee's new look. The most obvious of those being the rearranging of the club's primary color layout.

The formerly dominant navy blue is now almost entirely gone, leaving baby blue in its wake as the most prolific shade outside of white.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Thin lines of red outline numbers, shoulders and stripes on both home and away uniforms. 'Tennessee' replaces 'Titans' on away variants, while the latter remains firmly in focus - in a new font, no less - at home.

On top of all of that, the Titans have introduced a "6-String Stripe" design featured on the helmets, pants, and sleeves that is set to honor Nashville's musical roots.

It's a visual love letter to the roots that bind this football team, and it doesn't stop on the uniforms.

A New Nissan Stadium

With an entirely new Nissan Stadium (set to debut in the 2027-28) season will come an appropriate field featuring Tennessee's new red-rimmed 'T' logo, as well as painted end zones and, of course, an entirely revamped venue.

Nissan Stadium's X account (yes, really) posted their own renderings of what fans can look forward to in that regard, too.

A New Look at Nashville’s Biggest Stage pic.twitter.com/Xh6mOvlNcT — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) March 13, 2026

All in all, it's time for the Titans franchise - on the backs of a new coaching staff and fueled by an updated personnel on-field - to capitalize on their forward momentum and give fans a real reason to buy their new jerseys.

To that end, the pieces are falling into place. Fans should keep an eye on Tennessee's continued movement in free agency, as well as the NFL Draft noise that comes attached, until kickoff this fall.

Or, until Fanatics manages to ship their batch of updated gear. Whichever comes first.

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