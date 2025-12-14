Titans Fans Weigh Options For HC Vacancy

When it comes to the Tennessee Titans' head coach vacancy, a few names have remained in the mix. Some would argue the frontrunner is Mike McCarthy, but it doesn't seem like Titans fans are completely on board with that decision.

Ultimately, it's not up to the fans. It never is, and never will be. Tennessee's front office is going to do what they believe is best for their team, and early indications are they want an experienced head coach.

If McCarthy isn't the answer, Matt Nagy or Arthur Smith could be on the move. Fans were divided on both of those names, as it's clear this fanbase is never going to come to an agreement.

Titans Fans Analyze Their Options

Discussion: Ok Titan fam I'm just curious. Who is one potential Titans head coaching candidate that you see other fans constantly bringing up that you personally are NOT a big fan of? pic.twitter.com/osK8ViXrYC — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 ⚔️ (@MusicCityNick) December 13, 2025

A viral post on social media asked Titans fans who they do not want as their next head coach, and it sparked varying responses from fans who share very different viewpoints.

"Mike McCarthy…. If you want to live in the land of mediocrity…. If you want your team to be known as the Average Joe’s with no culture… if you want at least 7 wins but no more than 9… then Mike McCarthy is your guy," one fan wrote.

Kingsbury. He has never been a good HC in college or the NFL caught lightning in a bottle with JD5 and is all of a sudden a coaching candidate again. — TitansFootballTalk (@TitansFT) December 13, 2025

Another was on the same page, calling McCarthy "past his prime." Fans kept piling it on, "Mike McCarthy - consistently embarrassing losses & time management. Looked good in Dallas with a good defense and came in with a QB already developed by Jason Garrett, delivered to talent in regular season but was awful in playoffs - team was consistently not ready to play."

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

That said, not everyone shares the same opinion, "Callahan really altered my perception of coaches. The falloff from Vrabel to that is an all timer. I would personally only feel positive with McCarthy, because at least he’s won something. Open to anyone showing that they are capable." No matter what McCarthy did with the Cowboys, he still has a Super Bowl Ring from his time in Green Bay.

Gruden. I don’t get it. He has no history of winning besides that one Bucs team he inherited from Dungy. Like he seems like a cool football guy but idk how he’s proven to be such a hot commodity when he’s been given multiple chances and never performs on his own — Ryan Donovan (@TheDono448) December 14, 2025

Switching gears, fans looked at the pros and cons of Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, "He’s an “ offensive guru” with bad offenses year after year. Make it make sense. Also is not that Alpha leader this team needs. HARD PASS."

One fan disagreed entirely, "Do people even realize that Nagy was coach of the year? He took a Mitch Tribusky led Bears team to the playoffs. I honestly think some Titans fans just started watching football."

McCarthy and Nagy. I’m lumping them together. — Kenneth (@TexasSports1015) December 13, 2025

"Matt Nagy is the worst one I've seen. But so far I haven’t been a fan of anyone that Ive seen attached to the job yet," this fan said. They are far from alone as most aren't a fan of who's on the market.

Another wrote, "I genuinely hate the ideas of Mike McCarthy, Arthur Smith, and Robert Salah getting brought in. I have seen numerous fans say those are our leads and I hate it. None of them fit what we schematically want to bring out of Cam Ward, nor do I see any of them unleashing the youngins."

Mike McCarthy.



Be original. Get someone with a pulse. Saleh and Cam might be a good fit — Rickie W (@tngolfer) December 14, 2025

"The sad truth is none of these names that are being suggested make me confident they will be hugely successful. Maybe there is some unknown young up and comer out there. I really home someone from the Shanahan tree," someone commented.

Fans floated around other names such as Robert Saleh, Jon Gruden, and Kliff Kingsbury. Ultimately, it's only a matter of time before the front office makes their decision, and it's one this fanbase is going to have to accept.

