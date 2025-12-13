Titans HC Candidate Flying Under The Radar

The Tennessee Titans head coaching vacancy is one of the biggest stories heading into the offseason. With four games remaining, it remains to be seen where this team will sit in the NFL draft.

There's a real shot they could win one or two more games, but that would push them even further down in the draft. Fans would love the No. 1 overall pick again so they can trade down for further draft capital, but this team is solely focused on ending the season strong.

When it comes to their head coaching vacancy, the likes of Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy seem to be floating around quite a bit. Arthur Smith is another name who's been in the mix, but it's worth keeping an eye on Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Anthony Weaver's Titans Ties

🚨 Anthony Weaver is expected to be highly sought after in the upcoming head coaching cycle. (@DMRussini) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/ebUSojEylm — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 8, 2025

While he's never coached for the team, Weaver has extensive NFL experience. He would be a first year head coach which isn't exactly what the Titans are looking for, but that doesn't mean they can rule him out just yet.

Weaver has ties to Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler. Ziegler helped the New Orleans Saints get in touch with Weaver last year as they looked for a new head coach. While Ziegler came to the Titans shortly after, it's safe to say he hasn't forgotten about Weaver.

If that isn't enough, Weaver also has history with vice president Reggie McKenzie. Those two spent the 2024 season together in Miami before McKenzie made his way to Tennessee. All things considered, those are two huge names to have in his corner.

Titans Must Figure Out Their Priorities

Anthony Weaver has the Dolphins defense playing like the best unit in football.



Since Week 10:

🔥 #1 scoring defense (13.3 PPG)

🔥 #2 takeaways (10)

🔥 Best turnover margin in the NFL (+7)

🔥 Top-4 red zone defense (48.6%)



vs #Jets it was a clinic:

• 207 yards allowed

• 1/12… pic.twitter.com/LJ4vmGiCQQ — COLLECTIVE FOOTBALL (@QBCollective) December 10, 2025

If the Titans were to hire the likes of Nagy or Smith, they would be going all in on this offense. Clearly, that's part of the problem. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled for the most part, but it's far from all his fault. The Miami graduate has no weapons to throw with and his offensive line has been horrible besides these past two games.

Coming off a win, Tennessee realized that their defense still isn't up to par. One could argue most of Shedeur Sanders yards came in garbage time, but the Titans were a two-point conversion away from overtime and that falls on the defense.

With so many options and things to consider, it's good to have a coach like Weaver in the mix. He's a defensive guru and would compliment someone like Jeffery Simmons quite well, it's just a matter of making the decision as to whether they want a first year head coach or someone with prior experience, even if they don't have a winning record.

