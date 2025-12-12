Two Offensive Coordinators Linked To Titans HC Vacancy

To say the Tennessee Titans need a boost on offense is an understatement. It's not like their defense is perfect, far from it, but it's going to take an offensive guru to turn this team around.

Sitting at 2-11, the Titans have more rookies on offense than they know what to do with. Quarterback Cam Ward is throwing to the likes of wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, along with tight end Gunnar Helm. All three of those players were taken in the fourth round, and most wouldn't crack another team's practice squad.

That's not to take away their talent, but it shows the sizeable gap in how this team matches up compared to others in the league. With an opening for their head coaching job, ESPN linked these two offensive coordinators to Tennessee due to their past relationships.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at plays with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, center, and head coach Andy Reid against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Time and time again, Nagy's name has been linked to Tennessee. He doesn't exactly have the best track record as a head coach, and one could argue the situation in Tennessee is worse than what he had in Chicago.

It seems silly for a team not to take a chance on him after what he did with the dynasty in Kansas City, but now one has to wonder what's left with the Chiefs. Nagy hasn't exactly done them any wonders this season, but there are a lot of factors that have led to their demise.

Regardless, ESPN's Dan Graziano brought up Nagy to the Titans due to his connection with GM Mike Borgonzi. Connections mean everything in this league, and at this point Nagy truly is a frontrunner to get the job.

Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Knowing Smith's past, it isn't a longshot to think he has a real shot at returning to Tennessee. Before taking the head coaching job in Atlanta, Smith worked with the Titans from 2011-20. He held numerous different positions, but ended up being their offensive coordinator from 2019-20.

Smith went 21-30 during his stint in Atlanta before heading to Pittsburgh to once again become an OC. Neither Nagy nor Smith have ideal records as a head coach, but not all Titans fans are begging for Mike McCarthy either.

There are tons of names floating around, but someone with connections to the Titans organization would be the clear and obvious answer. There are no guarantees Smith wants to leave Pittsburgh yet, but if he does, he'll have a second shot to prove himself as a head coach.

