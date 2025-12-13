Titans RB Still on Pace to Break Major Milestone

One of the main areas the Tennessee Titans have struggled in this year revolves around their run game. Running back Tony Pollard has been a shell of himself, but he showed out in Cleveland with one of the best games of his career.

Pollard currently has 743 rushing yards, which puts him 257 shy of 1,000. Seeing as he's reached 1,000 in each of his last three seasons, there's no doubt the 28-year-old wants to do so again to finish out this 2025 season.

With four games remaining, that would require Pollard to rush for an average of 64.25 yards per game. That number is highly do-able, and if he keeps up with what he did last week against the Browns, he should have no issue making it to 1,000.

Tony Pollard's Quest For 1,000 Yards

A stunning 65-yard touchdown from Tony Pollard in Week 14🔥💪🏽pic.twitter.com/tyZV8aF3uZ https://t.co/NTDd723It2 — Touchdown Central (@TouchdownHQ) December 11, 2025

Looking at the Titans' remaining schedule, they'll be playing at San Francisco, host the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, then end the year in Jacksonville. This isn't the most daunting schedule in the world, but it's not like Tennessee is the league's most consistent team.

Sure, Pollard is coming off a game where he had 161 rushing yards, but he seemingly did little to nothing up until that point. One game isn't going to change the trajectory of his season, it's a matter of keeping the momentum going and showing out once again.

Tennessee tends to play better on the road, and Pollard is set to match up against a rather depleted 49ers defense. He'll look for his third straight game with 60+ yards, a number he needs to be in the general area of if he wishes to finish the season in the 1,000 yard club.

Pollard's Toughest Season Yet

Here's an insane Tony Pollard stat to go along with his epic run chart:



Per @NextGenStats, Pollard got 90 of his 161 rushing yards today before contact. Shoutout the offensive line!



But here's the hilarious part: coming into today, he had 83yds before contact on the SEASON pic.twitter.com/eMdKVnUbVr — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) December 7, 2025

Prior to the last two games, Pollard had gone six straight without a 60-yard game. One of the main areas of concern is this team's offensive line, as it has been all year long. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is getting sacked left and right as Tennessee constantly loses in the trenches, which doesn't bode well for their running backs.

Pollard started the year with 60+ yards in four of his first five games. Things quickly trended in the wrong direction as part of the team's losing streak, but now they may be back on the rise. With Lloyd Cushenberry returning to center, one has to wonder if the veteran presence of Corey Levin made that big of a difference in these last two games.

