Titans Free Agency Takeaways: More Additions Coming?

The Tennessee Titans, throughout the hot-button month of March, have been among the NFL's most active teams when it comes to making moves in free agency. Robert Saleh's intense approach to his staff took no time at all to translate to the Titans' roster.

Now, millions of dollars and more than a dozen contracts later, Tennessee fans have a better idea as to what their 2026 team will actually look like.

Looking back over the past few weeks informs much of what can be expected of Saleh's team in his first year, as well as a trio of major takeaways.

Defensive Focus

While the Titans have collected numerous players on either side of the ball, as their ultra-active stretch in free agency inherently demands, Saleh's defense has by far and away been the primary focus of the franchise's financial momentum.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers outlines a group otherwise featuring names like Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor in the secondary, as well as Malik Herring and Jacob Martin alongside Franklin-Myers. That's just scratching the surface of what has been a ball-stopping effort in the offseason so far.

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Depth is Key

Outside of the scattered spotlight signing, such as the aforementioned Franklin-Myers or wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee has prioritized depth with the majority of their additions. Grabs like linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, safety Tony Adams, and tight end Kylen Granson seem to bolster this idea.

Where Saleh has already emphasized developing long-term players through the draft as well, Tennessee allocating a handful of reliable, rotational veterans in droves between more impactful pickups makes structural sense.

More Potential Additions

The last, and perhaps most important, takeaway from the Titans' run in free agency is that it may not be over yet. Still leading the league in cap space and with needs yet to be met, Tennessee's front office has the potential to add more firepower to an ever-growing roster.

WR and LB especially, according to the market as it currently stands, seem like the spots to watch here. The Titans have the money if Saleh and his staff aren't done; as much experience as can be added in the first year out of a rebuild, too, the better.

An insane offseason in Nashville may only be getting started. For a Titans fanbase that has seen the worst of their franchise in recent years, it'd be best to buckle up and, for once, enjoy the ride.

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