Titans Should Eye EDGE in Second Round

Entering this offseason, shortly after the hire of Robert Saleh as the team's new head coach, the Tennessee Titans seemed likely to take an EDGE - one of Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey - with their fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, though, the tune seems to be changing.

After a flurry of defensive-minded moves in free agency, Saleh and the Titans have since been tied to running back Jeremiyah Love for a number of reasons in regard to their No. 4 selection. Tennessee went as far as to make Love their first post-combine visit; keen fans will remember that, last season, the first visit was Cam Ward. It's wishful-thinking-fueled pattern recognition.

All the same, the Titans' need on the defensive edge could still be addressed. In spite of trading for Jermaine Johnson at the position, Saleh's defense could utilize a younger, developmental piece in the spot. Malachi Lawrence, a fast-riser in this year's draft class, could be the perfect piece for the Titans in that role and, if they're lucky, in the second round.

A Young, Developmental EDGE

Lawrence, out of UCF, operated at a consistently high level for the latter three of his four years on the collegiate plane. Collecting 19.5 sacks over his final three seasons, the 6'4", 250 rusher was a problem for any and all opponents in the Big 12 Conference.

Then, in the combine prior to this year's draft, Lawrence notched incredible marks across the board; the EDGE placed second at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.52), the 10-yard split (1.59), the vertical jump (40.00"), and the broad jump (10'10"), per PFF.

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As is often the case, Lawrence's performance at the combine has caused his draft stock to skyrocket. What at first seemed like a buried second-round selection has since risen into late first-round conversations, at least hypothetically.

Still, with picks No. 35 and No. 66, the EDGE should be firmly in Tennessee's line of sight. And, if he's available at either juncture, the Titans shouldn't think twice about taking Lawrence.

Titans Shouldn't Think Twice

It's a selection that makes sense both statistically and according to Saleh's own preference to develop through the draft. Of all the EDGE prospects in this year's pool, few, if any, balance projection and efficiency better than Lawrence.

If Tennessee manages to land both Love and Lawrence, this draft could go down as a perfectly balanced success in the long-term. Both players performed extremely well at the combine, and both would look right at home in the Titans' baby blue and white.

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