Titans Make Confusing Trade in Latest Mock Draft

Noise surrounding the NFL Draft has slowly increased in volume over recent weeks as the league draws ever closer to April. The Tennessee Titans specifically, following a particularly loud performance in free agency (which is still ongoing), find themselves at the height of those discussions with their fourth overall pick at the forefront.

And while a bevy of targets have been mentioned for that selection, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has by far been the favorite. Not only does Tennessee have reported interest in the high-profile RB, but they were the first team to bring him in post-combine for an official visit.

At No. 4, Love looks like a possibility and success in equal parts. Yet, in a recent mock draft from PFF's Gordon McGuinness, the Titans make a puzzling decision to acquire him; the team trades up to the second overall pick with the New York Jets, losing much of their capital in the process.

A Confusing Suggestion

In the trade, Tennessee sends their fourth pick, as well as picks 35 and 101, just to move up two spots and secure Love. If Love were loved by all in the top four, this would be a different story. Although, at least at the moment, it doesn't seem that way.

The big catch is, naturally, nothing will be known until draft night. But from what seems to be the obvious perspective currently, no team will be in the market for Love before he reaches the Titans at No. 4.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 1, of course, the Las Vegas Raiders are firmly tracking to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Next, the Jets could take Love, but having just franchise-tagged running back Breece Hall, the team (led by former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) seems more likely to emphasize his role in the backfield and swing on defense, instead.

Then, at the third overall spot, the Arizona Cardinals not only retained James Conner and Trey Benso, but went out of their way to sign a third back in adding Tyler Allgeier in free agency.

Love Falling to Four

Considering those notes and barring any sort of shock within the top three, Tennessee appears to be comfortably in the position to take Love at No. 4 and keep their subsequent picks, too.

In that case, the Titans would have the opportunity to add a budding superstar to their offense and look for depth on either side of the ball later in the draft. It'd be a true "best of both worlds" scenario, and Robert Saleh and his Tennessee staff may very well make it happen.

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