Titans Still Have Room For Improvement After Strong Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans were widely recognized heading into the 2026-27 offseason as a team with more money to spend than most, if not all, other franchises around the league.

It was the Titans' calling card on the other side of a cumbersome period in which the team had little to nothing to hang their hats on.

Now, with free agency well underway and more than 10 players having signed on the dotted line to pledge a move to Nashville, Tennessee's funds have undoubtedly changed. It's true that the team no longer has a number that eclipses the $100 million mark, as their previous metric so ridiculously did.

But their $75 million leftover (per Spotrac) is still good for most of the league, in the aftermath of all the movement confined to last week. That will more than do and should allow the Titans to double down on the momentum they've generated this offseason thus far.

Doubling Down on Momentum

Given the extent to which the Titans have already flipped their on-field personnel, the team should be a strong step more competitive than they were last year already. Although, at 3-14 (the same as the year prior), that's not exactly a high bar to clear.

Tennessee could still use more, and luckily for a franchise with padded wallets, they shouldn't have a hard time fixing the leaks that remain. Having already addressed (at least mostly) issues in the secondary and on the defensive line, wide receiver, offensive line, and EDGE appear on deck for help.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Now, the Titans did sign Wan'Dale Robinson in one of their biggest deals of the offseason, a powerful piece at the receiver position who may even take control of go-to duties for Cam Ward. But that unit was one of the worst in the league last year, and one addition - no matter how solid - simply won't cut it completely.

Potential Routes

Options here include Jauan Jennings as a bigger-bodied alternative to Robinson at WR, while Bobby Okereke could slot in as the team's ultimate defensive addition in this year's cycle. The Titans have a number of options at a number of positions, to say the least.

Tennessee, ahead of Robert Saleh's first year at the wheel, has all the resources to compete. They've expended some already, but a successful latter half to the team's time off could render them more than formidable by the time kickoff ensues this fall.

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