Titans Tied to USC Star Makai Lemon Ahead of NFL Draft

Now less than one month away from what could be argued as the Tennessee Titans' most important draft in remotely recent history, the franchise has done well in hiding their intentions from fans firmly bent on uncovering it. After the expectation that Tennessee would take Jeremiyah Love seemingly fell through, onlookers are once again free to make predictions in either direction.

An unpopular choice, though one of undeniable need, is that of a wide receiver. Given the sheer depth of this year's class, the Titans couldn't be blamed for taking a shot at that position with their fourth overall pick. And, according to a recent team trend, the staff may be considering it.

Ian Rapoport reported that Tennessee's planned workout with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is set to take place this week, amidst a slew of visits with other teams in similar chase. A case for this year's "top receiver" could really be made for any one of the top few candidates; if Tennessee believes Lemon is amongst those elite, they'll likely have a chance to take him.

Among the Elite

Lemon, at least on paper, certainly looks to belong in the upper echelon of pass-catching prospects. Logging 11 touchdowns and 1,156 yards through the air in his final season at USC (coming down with 79 receptions, to boot), the WR has more than made his case as an obvious first-round consideration.

Fourth overall may be a tad high, but crazier things have come of a front office believing in a player. If Tennessee goes after Lemon, whether with their top pick or by way of some kind of fire and brimstone trade, Cam Ward would be the first to benefit.

Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

And Ward would benefit in spades. Having already added Wan'Dale Robinson to his repertoire of playmaking weapons, a no-ceiling rookie like Lemon being slotted in to grow alongside him would bode extremely well for the future of the Titans' offense.

Building a Bright Future

Lemon isn't the only receiver Tennessee could target in the draft, and their working him out could be a matter of due diligence, and little to nothing at all more.

But it certainly doesn't feel that way; the rest of the Titans visits have thus far targeted reasonable players at positions that need to be addressed. Lemon, especially if he slips out of the top 10, looks like a realistic swing that the Titans could take if they ultimately fall to his conviction.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!