Insider Casts Doubt on Titans Selecting Jeremiyah Love

Since the NFL Combine, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been tied to the Tennessee Titans for a laundry list of reasons. Chief among them, in addition to the obvious catch that the Titans' running back room is subpar as-is, is Tennessee choosing to make the collegiate star their first pre-draft visit of any prospect.

Last year, that was Cam Ward. The pieces seemed to be falling into place for Robert Saleh to be equipped with a potential offensive phenom in his first year at the helm. On top of the aforementioned Ward, that looked to be a tantalizing proposition for the franchise.

Now, though, fans can't be so sure. According to reputed, senior insider Adam Schefter in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Love to Nashville is far from surefire. In fact, Schefter doesn't see Love becoming a Titan at all.

"Jeremiyah Love is a top ten pick..



I don't see him going to the Titans or the Giants right now..



A place that makes sense to me would be the Washington Commanders" ~ @AdamSchefter#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hNypGJ7lQg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2026

A Conflicting Report to Consider

Adversely, the ESPN notable sees the Washington Commanders, who hold the seventh overall pick, as a more sensible fit. Whether this is Schefter's own opinion, based on whispers from behind the NFL's walls, or both, is unsure for the time being.

But regardless of its origin, the noise coming from a source as respected as this one means that fans, regardless of how in love with Love they are, will be forced to pay attention. Tennessee's rumored dream of bringing what is arguably the draft's top playmaker to Nashville may be dead.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And while they'd still be left with a handful of promising, high-ceiling options in his wake, Love has all the makings of a generational talent that any team may regret passing on. More pressing needs set aside, Love looks more like Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson than many may be willing to admit.

His combine metrics actually match that of the former, suggesting a similar explosive trajectory. If he's available to the Titans at No. 4, they'd be remiss not to jump on him.

The Obvious Selection

Love, if anything, may be too obvious to Tennessee with their highest pick. Although, with Saleh's defensive mindset now in firm control, the coach's influence could possibly sway a selection like this in the opposite direction.

With names like Sonny Styles and David Bailey, among others, also in that range, the Titans may opt for similar playmaking prowess on the ball-stopping side of things. Love may be a superstar, but if Tennessee is prioritizing another position, little can be done about the top prospect's Titans-specific case otherwise.

All the same, the draft is now only one month away. Anything, and everything, can happen between now and then.

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