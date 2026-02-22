Free Agent DL Hints at Titans Signing Online

Robert Saleh's takeover as the Tennessee Titans' head coach represents an entirely different direction for the team than that of their last hire. Where Brian Callahan was a young offensive coordinator with everything to prove, Saleh is a more seasoned, well-known defensive coordinator looking for a second shot at a leading position.

Having been given that in Tennessee, Saleh has wasted no time in assembling a staff full of former friends and experienced, big-name play-callers. Brian Daboll and Gus Bradley (OC and DC, respectively) highlight that process in having chosen the Titans over other destinations.

The most recent hire flew under the general radar in the form of Tanzel Smart as a defensive line assistant. While the snag initially seemed like a sort of last-second safety addition may now be helping Tennessee land a big fish in free agency.

Revitalizing Former Connections

Under a post on Tanzel Smart's Instagram announcing his move to Nashville to join the Titans, Myers left a telling comment on his former teammate-turned-coach's move. "You thinking what I'm thinking?"

Myers, now on the back-end of a successful two-year run with the Denver Broncos, will inevitably have a litany of options this offseason as a highly-touted defensive free agent. Yet, he may already have a landing spot circled. Nashville as a destination makes sense, not only because of Myers' ties with Smart, but one he shares with the aforementioned Saleh, too.

Former New York Jets defensive lineman Tanzel Smart (79) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Myers and Smart were teammates on the New York Jets defense (2020-21), Saleh was in the midst of his head-coaching stint with that franchise. Now, despite everyone going their separate ways for a number of years - and Smart switching to the sideline - a reunion would appear to be of interest from all parties.

And as far as an in-game fit goes with Myers in Tennessee, Saleh's overhauled defensive image truly couldn't get off to a much better start than a signing like this one.

A Hot Start Signing

Myers, who leveled 12 solo tackles and a striking 7.5 sacks last season, would slot in next to Jeffery Simmons on a Titans defensive line that would then have a case for the most explosive in the AFC South.

Especially with Saleh set to call plays, ushering a former pupil of his system into its reincarnation with the Titans should both smooth out that process and provide Tennessee with an immediate, comfortable playmaker.

With their league-high cap space in tow, if Myers is serious about having an interest in signing with the Titans, Saleh and his staff should make it happen by any means necessary.

