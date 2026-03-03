Titans Offseason Staff Changes Continue to Impress

Among the many moves the Tennessee Titans have made this offseason - the most recent of which being their first trade of Robert Saleh's tenure - the team's full-on coaching overhaul still remains the most drastic. Then again, it was always going to be that way.

When the aforementioned Saleh was hauled in and hired to take over in the wake of Brian Callahan's disastrous, shortened run, it was no time at all before the new HC began to piece together his own cast of hand-picked coaches to help usher in his revamped system as efficiently and quickly as possible.

Most recently, in a report from Paul Kuharsky, the Titans hired Freddie Walker as the team's director of applied sports science in an effort to continue investing in the minds crunching numbers beyond the gridiron. Though, overall, Tennessee has met the mark in both respects.

Meeting the Mark With Staff Additions

With Walker, according to Kuharsky, set to help with "GPS tracking, Dexa scans, body composition, model building and the science behind return to play," Tennessee's front office have gone out of their way to cover ever conceivable base heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Looking all the way back to Saleh's hire, it's clear that complete coverage, as well as experience, have been primary goals the entire way through.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does Saleh himself have a short, although arguable history in a leading position, but offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley both have the same head-coaching experience, as well as time spent at their current subsequent spots.

Furhter, both of the latter coordinators also had other teams making calls for their services in an equivalent hunt. Both Daboll and Bradley made the move to Nashville by way of, above all else, their own aligned interests.

If those desires are anything like Saleh's own musings, Tennessee is set to be led by coaches who are in town to win football games.

A Desire to Win Games

Of course, a significant weight will fall on the players - as well as the staff assembling said players - as far as the Titans winning more games than three actually goes.

But from Walker's recent hiring to those aforementioned (not to mention others, such as Carmen Bricillo as the offensive line coach), Tennessee's rebuild may finally have reached a position close enough to competition to be taken seriously; at least, as close as a team can get before touching the field.

The incoming jersey and aesthetic update should go a long way, too.

