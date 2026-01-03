Titans Linked to Broncos DC

Defensive coordinators seem to be the focal point of the Tennessee Titans search for a new head coach.

Whether it's Packers DC Jeff Hafley or Chargers DC Jesse Minter, there are clear frontrunners when it comes to the best defensive coordinators that should have a shot at becoming a head coach.

Now, Albert Breer is reporting the Titans also plan on scheduling an interview with Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph. This would be a huge name to add to their team, and would be a massive loss for head coach Sean Payton.

The Titans have long spoken about how they want a coach with experience, and Joseph is a prime candidate for that. While his head coaching record is similar to Matt Nagy's, that doesn't take away the fact he was an NFL head coach for 32 games which is far more than any of these other candidates.

Vance Joseph's Extensive Experience

Joseph made his NFL head coaching debut in 2017 with the Denver Broncos. The 1990 National Champion spent two seasons as Denver's head coach, leading them to a less than stellar 11-21 record. After the 2018 season came to an end, the team decided to move forward without him.

Arizona came calling so Joseph spent 2019-22 as the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals. Once he saw the Broncos DC spot open up, he knew he wanted to return. Joseph did just that and has been a key reason this team is as dominant as they are.

The longtime defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator could be well on his way to a second shot at being a head coach. There are plenty of teams out there looking for a defensive guru, Tennessee included. No matter how the Broncos do in the playoffs, Joseph is a key name to monitor in these next few months.

Titans Should Focus on Joseph

With defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons already locked and loaded, Joseph could be a key piece that brings this defense to the next level. Tennessee's spot in the NFL draft will be determined after Week 18, but there's a very real possibility they go defense with their Top 5 pick.

Joseph would be able to do wonders with the likes of linebacker Cedric Gray, Simmons, and whoever they draft as the Top 3 players in this system. With their $100 million in cap space, there's plenty of room to bring in another free agent that would set this team up for success for years to come.

