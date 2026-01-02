Titans' Cam Ward Without Two Weapons vs. Jaguars

With just one game remaining in the 2025 season, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has his work cut out for him.

A lack of weapons has held him back all season long, and now he's without a wide receiver and tight end against the division leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

This game was a crucial moment in Ward's career as it marks the final 60 minutes of his rookie season. All eyes will be on this Titans team in the offseason as they look to hire the correct coach and draft the right players to get them back on track.

The offseason will be telling for more reason than one, but veteran wideout Van Jefferson likely isn't returning to this team. Someone who will be back is tight end Gunnar Helm, though sadly Ward will be without him in Week 18.

TE Gunnar Helm - OUT

Helm is one of five players that were ruled out of the Titans final game of the year. A few weeks ago, Helm put up a career high 51 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. He followed that up with six receptions aganist the Jaguars, though he only turned those catches into 23 yards.

In his last four games, Helm only had double digit receiving yards in one of them. He's a clear boom or bust style player as he may have had eight, nine, and one yards in three of the last four games, but he went off with 49 yards and his second career touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

If there's one thing Ward loves, it's a quality tight end. He's slowly been building a relationship with Helm this season, and if fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo is indeed on his way out, Helm is poised for a breakout role in 2026.

WR Van Jefferson - OUT

It's not like Van Jefferson is a huge addition to this team, but they brought him in on a one-year deal that cost less than $2 million. It was a risk free move that still didn't end up paying off.

The 29-year-old failed to step up when Tyler Lockett requested his release and Calvin Ridley went down with an injury. Drops have held the former second round pick back all year long, but that doesn't change the fact that Van Jefferson is still fifth on this team in receiving yards. Ward will be without two of his top five receivers in Week 18, and that's no easy task for a rookie against a team that has won seven straight.

