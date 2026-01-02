Titans Strength Of Schedule Puts Record Into Perspective

While a fourth-place schedule only determines a few games, it's still made to help out a team like the Tennessee Titans. Everyone knows having the No. 1 pick doesn't change everything, and not even rookie quarterback Cam Ward was prepared for this challenge.

Titans fans should look at the chart below and consider this season a win. They still have one final game, and it's a crucial divisional showdown where they could play spoiler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All things considered, ending this year 3-14 once again wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Expectations were much higher, but Tennessee opted to stick with head coach Brian Callahan at the start of the year and that likely cost them a win or two.

Titans Endured Extremely Tough Schedule

Titans had brutal luck. They landed the #1 pick last year, and somehow had the toughest schedule by a wide margin.



Also, for those who like to compare rookie QB stats (lame), look where CLV, NO, & NYG land on this list 👀



Cam Ward went through the gauntlet in year one! https://t.co/JbB3BBlm3P — Cole Brown (@Colebrown_12) December 31, 2025

One of the main things Tankathon also tracks is the strength of schedule as that directly relates to tiebreakers in the NFL draft. Of the 32 teams in the league, only the Arizona Cardinals had a tougher strength of schedule (.577) than the Titans (.574).

Tennessee's 3-13 record is far from ideal, but they know things are about to change. A new head coach is on the way and they have a young, talented quarterback who can get them a much better record next year should they take the steps to surround them with talent.

While yes, this season will end with likely the same record they had as last year, their brutal schedule really puts things into perspective. The Titans had to start the year in Denver, and they lost by just eight points without scoring a touchdown. Somehow, things could've gone much worse this season.

Titans Faced Non-Stop Playoff Teams

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Looking at the team's Bye in Week 10, it was all but guaranteed the Indianapolis Colts were going to the playoffs. The Titans lost both of their games to Indiapolis, badly, but it's crazy how quickly things can change.

In their first nine games, Ward was tasked with playing six playoff teams. There's still no reason the Titans should've lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, but that's a discussion for another time.

After the Bye, Tennessee faced three straight playoff teams. That doesn't even include their Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and the fact they have to play another as the season comes to an end. In no world was this a fourth place schedule, so the Titans can't at all be upset at their final record.

