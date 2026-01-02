Titans Making Big Front Office Changes Before Crucial Offseason

After months of speculation, the Tennessee Titans have finally revealed who will be tasked with specific roles in their quest for a new head coach.

Brian Callahan's time in Tennessee didn't last long, and owner Amy Adams Strunk is making sure that doesn't happen again. Between General Manager Mike Borgonzi and President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, the two will each have distinct roles in the following weeks and months to come.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently revealed what exactly both men will be doing despite their titles not changing. Either way, changes were made as Strunk is taking this extremely seriously.

Schefter Sheds Light On Titans Front Office Changes

Tennessee has restructured its front office to have Titans GM Mike Borgonzi spearhead the team’s head coaching search and control the team’s 53-man roster. He now will report directly to Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. Chad Brinker will continue to oversee the salary cap, research… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2026

He acknowledged, "Neither person’s title changes, but there is now a clear delineation of duties and the two men agreed on the adjusted front-office format."

Strunk has been with Tennessee since 2015, longer than both Borgonzi and Brinker combined. The Titans GM assumed his role in 2025 while Brinker began as an assistant GM back in 2023.

Titans Can't Miss On New Head Coach

Amy Adams Strunk visits with fans before their game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After letting Mike Vrabel go, the Titans mission for this upcoming hiring cycle is simple. Between giving up on Vrabel far too soon and messing up on the Callahan hire, there is no room for mistake this time around.

While not every candidate on the market is super interesting, there are still a bunch of qualified coaches that could make their way to Tennessee. Now that roles have been asigned to both Borgonzi and Brinker, it's clear the team is fully prepared for what's to come after their Week 18 showdown in Jacksonville.

Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy have remained frontrunners throughout this entire process, but lately more and more names have emerged. Knowing the New York Giants will be interviewing most of the same candidates as Tennessee, no one's name has been directly linked to other team.

Strunk hasn't always gotten rave reviews, but this upcoming change should allow for both Borgonzi and Brinker to shine in their new environments. The team's rebuild is about to be in full effect, and it's up to these three to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

