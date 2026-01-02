Commanders OC Joins Titans Coaching Rumors

The Tennessee Titans' current job opening has become one of the most tantalizing, potentially high-reward chairs in the entire NFL. Not only does is the position set to boast one of, if not the highest cap space in the league starting next season, but with rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his cast of talented playmakers rising up in the wings, the Titans offer massive development potential to the right mind.

A string of names and possibilities have gained significant steam as the 2025-26 season comes to a close, some more probable than others.

In addition to his recent report that Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could be involved in the Titans' coaching search, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler made a similar suggestion regarding the opposite side of the ball.

A Potential Fit

This time, Fowler zeroed in on Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, saying, "He's a potential fit in Tennessee, with a young quarterback in Cam Ward who fits his style of offense."

Given Fowler's own previous notion that if Shula were to be hired he'd have to bring a suitable offensive coordinator with him, Kingsbury being the pick might make more sense as a means to that prioritized end.

Cutting Out the Middle Man

Hiring a coordinator with an emphasis in developing and structuring an offense, regardless of Kingsbury's own potential schisms as a HC due to his time in Arizona with the Cardinals, makes the most sense given the Titans' own roster and general outlook for the future of the team.

Not only is Ward supposed to be the face of the franchise for years to come, but other young offensive weapons - such as Chimere Dike and Tyjae Spears - each carry a similar demand for a captain with specific scoring prowess.

The defense, as it has even in recent years, can take care of itself to a certain extent. Headed by cornerstone talent Jeffery Simmons and budding with early-career assets of its own, Tennessee's score-stopping unit is much further along at this current juncture than their scoring one.

Kingsbury, assuming Tennessee offers a better, more suitable situation than Arizona, could be situated as the exact sort of hire that would elevate the Titans beyond a bunch with a bunch of disconnected puzzle pieces.

Tennessee needs a "glue guy" at the top that shares a specialty with Ward. In Kingsbury, both those boxes could be checked in one swoop.

