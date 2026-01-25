Titans Request To Interview Another Robert Saleh Connection
To no surprise, the Tennessee Titans' next defensive coordinator is likely going to be someone who's worked with Robert Saleh in the past.
Saleh, who the team gave a second chance to prove himself as a head coach, has already brought in a few of his prior connections to interview for their defensive coordinator opening.
Now, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Titans have requested to interview Atlanta Falcons defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.
Rutenberg and Saleh go back to their time with the New York Jets, though they have a history that goes long beyond that. On paper, Rutenberg could end up being a top candidate.
Mike Rutenberg's History With Robert Saleh
2014 marked the first time Saleh met Rutenberg as the two were both defensive coaches for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ultimately, this just proves how small of a world it truly is, as they could now be the team's top two coaches against one of the Jaguars greatest rivals.
It's not like the Titans vs. Jaguars games have been close recently, but that's something Saleh and company are looking to change. During their time in Jacksonville, Saleh was their linebackers coach while Rutenberg started as the assistant defensive backs coach before later being their defensive assistant coach.
Shortly after Saleh left, Rutenberg was promoted to assistant linebackers coach. Just a few years later, the two reunited in San Francisco during Saleh's time as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Rutenberg was only there in 2020, where he was their passing game specialist.
Upon Saleh being named the Jets' head coach in 2021, one of the first people he brought with him was Rutenberg. For the first time in his career, Rutenberg was a linebackers coach as he maintained that position for four seasons. After Saleh was fired, Rutenberg was on the chopping block as well.
Another Potential First Time Defensive Coordinator
Titans fans shouldn't be on edge with these interviews as their outlook for hiring a defensive coordinator has changed entirely. Tennessee knows Saleh is going to be calling the team's defensive plays, so it's not like they need a DC who's rich in experience and can lead them to a Super Bowl.
At the end of the day, their DC position is basically just a nicer way to say they will be Saleh's right-hand man. There's certainly nothing wrong with that, but that allows the team to take a chance on someone new who has no prior DC experience.
