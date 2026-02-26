Titans Must Go All-In on Tyler Linderbaum

The Tennessee Titans' recent string of personnel moves - from trading for Jermaine Johnson to releasing both Llyod Cushenberry and Xavier Woods - have set the franchise's first offseason under Robert Saleh ablaze in the best possible way.

Of those two moves, though, the latter is the one with obvious potential to open up additional problems for the Titans. With Cushenberry, who was a former highly-touted free agent, now off the team, Tennessee needs a center to hold down the fort in front of quarterback Cam Ward.

This is where the Titans could end up making their splashiest signing of the offseason; offensive linemen don't often carry big names. but in the form of Tyler Linderbaum, Tennessee has the opportunity to secure a league-best protector for their young passer.

A League-Leading Lineman

Linderbaum, having allowed just two sacks this past season (per Pro Football Focus), has been one of the dominant reasons that Lamar Jackson has been able to thrive as a pocket escapee in the Baltimore Ravens offense.

Having been drafted in 2022, to boot, his first real run as a free agent now offers both a massive contract and a potential change of scenery. Tennessee can offer both.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Of course, the Titans' main argument to any eligible free agent is, until they spend some of it, their league-leading cap space. Tennessee has the fluidity to pursue just about whoever they want on the market.

There may be more big-name, explosive options on the shelf at the moment, but if Ward is to continue to develop and lead the Titans franchise to the promised land, he'll have to be given ample time and protection to do so. Linderbaum is perhaps the top priority for Tennessee right now.

Letting him slip away and taking a chance on a less proven, perhaps even younger option at the position is a risk much greater than that of missing out on a sharp receiver or playmaker in the same facet.

Taking the Safe Option

Opting for the safer option isn't always a bad thing, especially for a team climbing out of a rebuild arguably directly caused by the risky head coaching hire that brought in Brian Callahan.

Linderbaum is the sort of player whose reputation relies entirely on his output; his elite protection and consistent health make him a near-perfect prospect at the center position. A prospect that Tennessee would be remiss not to cut a serious, if not irrefutable offer.

