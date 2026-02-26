Versatile Safety Prospect Ideal For Titans Defense

The Tennessee Titans focus at the NFL Combine, in their first foray under head coach Robert Saleh, seems to predicated in the majority on defense. Not only does this have to do with Saleh's calling the defensive plays himself, but Tennessee simply has a chasm of needs on that side of the ball.

One of those such needs was further exasperated when Tennessee released Xavier Woods; the team could've already used extra help in the secondary, though upon that separation, the need for a safety has taken center-stage (amongst many other such serious needs).

Although Tennessee may spend their earlier selections focusing on EDGE, cornerback, or even wide receiver, one of their fourth or sixth round bets could be cast on a S currently flying under the radar. Enter: DeShon Singleton, a prospect who may already have Tennessee in mind.

Placing a Late-Draft Bet

While Singleton hasn't purveyed the available film on Saleh's defense, he supposed, speaking at the combine, "Whatever scheme he's [Saleh] running, I feel like I'll be a great fit."

Singleton, who cited his "versatility" in the secondary as the cardinal reason for his universal fit, pulled in two interceptions in his most recent campaign with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Having nabbed an additional, perhaps more important pick in the Senior Bowl earlier this month, the defender has slowly worked his way into draft-day relevance as the event grows nearer.

DeShon Singleton on Robert Saleh: "Whatever scheme he's running, I feel like I'll be a great fit."



For a Tennessee team that anticipates most of their higher-ranked assets to be resolved elsewhere, Singleton is exactly the sort of late-draft bet that Saleh should be willing to place for his defense.

Making His Own Case

Ranked at No. 319 on Pro Football Focus' composite big board, the S made a unique case for himself following his comments on a potential fit with Saleh and the Titans.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive players DeShon Singleton (8), Dasan McCullough, and Andrew Marshall (10) | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

"I play everywhere on the field at a high level. Didn't give anything over the top of my head..." Singleton continued, explaining his style of play as one free of any specific expectation. "I was making plays underneath in coverage, I was blitzing."

A self-described everyman, the Titans would, according to Singleton, be in for the sort of player that can play anywhere comfortably. A "Swiss Army knife" is helpful for any defense; for Saleh, in light of the Titans' recent trade for a more specialized weapon, Singleton has said and done enough to at least earn a second look when the team's options are more varied by draft's end.

