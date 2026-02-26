Titans Set For More Offseason Moves After Making Two Cuts

The Tennessee Titans' offseason had, prior to this week, been almost entirely concentrated on off-field activities. A head coach hiring, which spurred an expected series of assistant coach and coordinator hirings, dominated the headlines as entirely anticipated.

Yet now, with logo-overhaul rumors and reports and the week-long NFL Combine entering the fray, eyes have shifted to the team's personnel within a matter of blinks. And, while most of the initial traction came as a result of Robert Saleh's comments at the combine, the team itself made a splash with the announcement of a dual-release.

In parting ways with center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Xavier Woods, the Titans have officially set fire to their offseason's fuse. Going forward, moves could fire off at any interval; the latter release, specifically, may actually help forecast one of those decisions yet to come.

Addition by Subtraction (Eventually)

The cornerback position has been consistently rumored as one that the Titans would seek an upgrade at this offseason, but, on the whole, the secondary could use a facelift in any and every facet.

This past season, Woods' two interceptions and 23 tackles - in a primary role - did little to benefit a rather benign Tennessee pass protection. With a bottom 10 pass defense in the NFL, per FOX Sports, the Titans making the move to move on from Woods appears to be a sign of the times.

Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods (25) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is especially so for a defense now under the aforementioned Saleh's direction. With the coach's emphasis on calling plays, therein retaining what made him a compelling candidate for a takeover in the first place, the scene was bound to change in Tennessee on that side of the ball either way.

And in the same vein as rumored offensive cuts regarding the likes of Calvin Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed and others, Woods unfortunately falls right into place as a money-saving, youth-prioritizing removal.

Prioritizing Youth

In the wake of Woods' cut, all eyes turn to free agency and the NFL Draft in equal parts. Not only does Tennessee harbor one pick in each of the first three rounds (No. 4, No. 35, and No. 66), but with their league-leading cap space, just about any conceivable move is possible for the Titans.

With the franchise's rebuild in full swing and resources at an all-time high, the Titans are going out of their way to fill their need at safety, which seems almost surefire. Releasing Woods almost feels like the signature at the bottom of the metaphorical page.

