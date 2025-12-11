Where Titans Currently Sit In NFL Draft

While it feel crazy to say, Tennessee Titans fans may not have been too pleased with the team's second win. Their victory over the Cleveland Browns may have cost them quite a lot of draft capitol moving forward, which includes a potential 2027 first round pick.

Regardless, the 2-11 Titans are still high in the pecking order. A win from the New Orleans Saints helped their case as those two teams await a highly anticipated showdown on December 28. Elsewhere, a pair of teams extended their losing streaks which put them at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Titans Currently Hold No. 3 Overall Pick

There's a new No. 1 in the current NFL Draft order 👀 pic.twitter.com/EU9yv7duq6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2025

According to Tankathon, the Titans currently hold the No. 3 overall pick. Despite them being 2-11 just like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, the Giants hold the No. 1 pick while the Raiders hold No. 2. Interestingly, Las Vegas took care of business against Tennessee earlier this year which just so happened to be the game that got Brian Callahan fired.

Regardless, No. 3 is a fine spot for Tennessee, but arguably not the most ideal. Other than the Saints game, they have an incredibly difficult schedule down the stretch. Between the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars, it's safe to assume they will go 1-3 at best.

A loss to the Browns would've made it eight straight and kept them at just one win. Instead, there are now three teams with two wins and five teams with three wins. Tennessee could've had an eight game losing streak which would've tied the 3-10 Washington Commanders as the Giants and Raiders have both lost seven in a row.

The Road To The 2026 NFL Draft

Two-minute warning: The NFL notified teams today that it will shorten the time between picks in the first round of the draft from 10 to 8 minutes starting with the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh.



This will shorten the length of the first round, which had been finishing around 11:45p… pic.twitter.com/yMsym354PY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

All eyes are on what the Titans are going to do with their 2026 draft pick. Seeing as this is a quarterback heavy class, the easy decision is to trade down. Drafting a defensive player seems to be the move, though it wouldn't hurt for them to add a quality wide receiver in the mix. Looking at Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith in 2027, Tennessee would love to add the wideout in a few years.

If they aren't able to trade down, it's unknown if they'd be able to land Smith in 2027. Ultimately, this team can't think too far ahead. They still have a few games standing in their way of their 2026 draft pick, and it'll take some help from the Giants and Raiders to get them back to No. 1 overall.

﻿Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿