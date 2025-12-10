Titans Make Several Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans have made several roster moves after notching their second win of the season last weekend.

The Titans have signed linebacker Nate Lynn and tight end Cole Turner to the practice squad and moved tight end Joel Wilson to the practice squad/injured list, Jim Wyatt announced on Dec. 9.

Titans' New Additions

Adding Lynn and Turner isn't any groundbreaking news, but it could be beneficial in the future.

Lynn is in his second NFL season out of William & Mary. At 6-foot-3 and 260, Lynn wreaked havoc at the FCS level. He totaled nearly 200 career tackles, 40 for a loss, 28 sacks, forced 12 fumbles, recovered two and batted down three passes. His tackles for loss and sacks total equate to 402 total yards for a loss.

Lynn signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024. His three-year deal was cut short when he was placed on the Injured Reserve list and later waived in August. This is Lynn's second stint with the Titans. He signed with the team after being waived by Detroit in November, but was waived last week on Dec. 2, before returning again.

Turner was a former fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022 and has yet to find his footing in the NFL. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Turner is a large target but has only tallied 13 catches for 143 yards.

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner (88) leaves the field after the Commanders' game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At Nevada, Turner had 117 career receptions for 1,370 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best year came in his final season, where he had 62 grabs for 677 yards and 10 scores.

Turner was waived by Washington in August 2024 and was moved to the practice squad, where he spent the entire 2024 season. He was then let go by the Commanders a year later in August 2025 and was a free agent until he signed with the Titans.

Wilson Moved to Practice Squad/Injured List

Wilson has bounced around the league in just one season in the NFL. He signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2024. By September, he was released and signed to the New York Giants practice squad before signing with the Chicago Bears, then the Titans.

Wilson had 82 catches for 874 yards and 11 touchdowns in five seasons with Central Michigan. His best year was his final one, recording 44 catches for 445 yards and six touchdowns.

