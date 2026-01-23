Titans Land Texas Tech Star in Latest Mock Draft

With the No. 4 overall pick, the Tennessee Titans have a huge decision to make.

Wide receivers like Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson catch the eye, but there's also a world where offense is off the board entirely.

ESPN's Mel Kiper dropped his latest NFL Mock Draft, which saw the Tennessee Titans newest hire, Robert Saleh, prioritize defense with the team's top-five draft pick.

Trading down doesn't seem to be an option anymore as the Titans are content with where they are. Instead of potentially overpaying for a wide receiver, Kiper believes Saleh won't be able to turn down this Texas Tech linebacker.

Titans Select OLB David Bailey

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tennessee is going to be focused on two things this offseason: getting quarterback Cam Ward more help and improving the defense," Kiper wrote. "It's a tough call on which direction the Titans will go here, but let's follow the board while also knowing new coach Robert Saleh is a defense guy."

From there, he began to rave about the Red Raiders linebacker, "Bailey was outstanding this past season. His stats tell the story: 14.5 sacks, 20.2% pressure rate, 23 tackles for loss -- and all at least tied for a share of first in the FBS. Pairing Bailey with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the D-line could be a big step in the right direction."

"As for offense, this is a pretty deep class of pass catchers," Kiper added. "But if Saleh decides Ward's supporting cast is the first-round priority no matter what, then I'd expect Ohio State's Carnell Tate to get some attention here."

Defense Should Be Titans No. 1 Priority

Texas Tech's David Bailey takes the field before a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans have enough money to spend on a proven pass catcher in free agency, they don't need to waste their No. 4 overall pick. Bailey's name has come up a time or two, as has Miami's defensive end Reuben Bain Jr.

Either way, the Titans would be hitting a home run. Saleh isn't going to let a star defensive player not go his way, and thankfully for him, Kiper only sees Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese being drafted ahead of them.

Bailey began his collegiate career in his hometown of California with Stanford before putting his name in the portal. Coming off his best year yet, it'll be no surprise seeing a proven player with 163 career tackles, 29 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles going in the top-five.

