Tom Pelissero Reveals Four Titans OC Options

After a recent string of reports that seemed to suggest the Tennessee Titans closing on on former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll for their open offensive coordinator position, the team seems to be casting a wider net prior to making any concrete choice.

Daboll, despite still being the favorite, hangs in the balance due to the possibility that he could end up as the HC in Buffalo, given the Bills' surprising new opening. Having interviewed up north already, whether or not the Titans "get their guy" will likely depend on whether or not Buffalo wants him first. In the meantime, in the case that Daboll and the Bills come to terms, Tennessee has added a handful of additional candidates to fall back on.

According to Tom Pelissero, "The Titans continue to work through offensive coordinator options, with Kliff Kingsburgy, Arthur Smith, Brian Daboll, Adam Stenavich and Bobbly Slowik among potential options, per sources."

"All have OC experience, " Pelissero noted, "as Robert Saleh looks for the right man to work with QB Cam Ward."

Looking for the Right Man

Saleh's hire at the top of Tennessee's overhaul has landed well among fans and analysts alike, although the question of who would accompany the defensive-minded coach to helm the Titans' budding, rookie-led offense is an ugly asterisk that was bound to accompany him.

The Titans continue to work through offensive coordinator options, with Kliff Kingsbury, Arthur Smith, Brian Daboll, Adam Stenavich and Bobby Slowik among the potential options, per sources. All have OC experience as Robert Saleh looks for the right man to work with QB Cam Ward. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2026

If it isn't Daboll - perhaps the favorite pick in the field of availability across the entire NFL - solid alternatives are still aplenty among the remaining names. Take Kingsbury, for example, who has spent his last few seasons with the Washington Commanders overseeing the rising stardom of Jayden Daniels under center.

While the Commanders saw a downturn this past season, Daniels' immediate domination, and the team's impressive playoff run the year prior, suggests a coordinator with the sort of firepower Tennessee is looking for.

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arthur Smith also stands out, given his past as an offensive coordinator in Tennessee under the Mike Vrabel regime and long history of conducting high-powered scoring units.

A Second Search

Following the heat of Tennessee's HC search, this subsequent, second hunt rings of almost equal importance due to Ward trending as the most important player on the team.

No matter what Saleh manages elsewhere, if he (and whoever is hired at OC) can't keep the young QB on the track to stardom, the Titans' overall efforts to escape their long-time rebuild will be pointless. You can build a great team, but without a great signal caller - as well as a great coach to develop him - most else is essentially moot.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!